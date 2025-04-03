Sporting JAX Names Stacey Balaam as First Head Coach of USL Super League Women's Team

April 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's Northeast Florida expansion franchise, has officially appointed Stacey Balaam as the first head coach of its women's Division One USL Super League team, which will kick off its inaugural season this August at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium.

As Sporting Director and Head of Soccer Mark Warburton's first major coaching hire, the up-and-coming coaching talent brings a recent track record of success and player development to Sporting JAX. Most recently, she served as the associate head coach at Vanderbilt University, helping to lead the NCAA Top 20 program to historic achievements since 2023. Sporting JAX technical consultant and coaching legend in women's soccer at the University of Florida, Becky Burleigh, also assisted in the search.

"Finding the right leader as our first women's team head coach was crucial, and in Stacey, we have someone who embodies the values of Sporting JAX and has consistently displayed throughout her career," said Warburton. "Her passion for coaching, her deep tactical knowledge of the game, and her ability to connect and develop players set her apart. Through our conversations, it became clear that Stacey not only understands the magnitude of this opportunity but also embraces the responsibility of building a competitive and dynamic squad that will make our supporters proud."

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the first head coach of Sporting JAX's USL Super League Team," said Balaam. "The club has a clear ambition to not only provide opportunities for professional soccer careers but also to invest in developing young female talent at the academy level. The pathway that the club is building for aspiring players is something I deeply believe in and I look forward to contributing to that vision. My goal is to cultivate an enjoyable, competitive and healthy environment where our talented squad can reach their full potential every day. We will strive for success in the inaugural season, set ambitious goals and grow together as a team that represents Jacksonville with pride and passion."

Originally from Suffolk, England, Balaam spent the last two years as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt University where she focused on offensive strategy and player development. Under her leadership, the Commodores scored 45 goals last season, tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history and recorded their highest-scoring single game since 2019. Vanderbilt finished the season with 10 wins, earning a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their 13th appearance overall.

"Stacey is a consummate professional, and one of her strengths is her communication with the players and staff around her, said Darren Ambrose, Head Coach for Vanderbilt University's women's soccer team. "She is clear with her messaging, very detail-orientated and her previous head coaching experience has given her a great understanding of what it takes to successfully manage a team. Her experience at Vanderbilt in a Top 20 collegiate program, combined with her passion for the game and experience as a former player in the USL, fully equips her to take this step up to the next level. We wish her the very best at Sporting JAX and in the USL Super League."

Prior to her time at Vanderbilt, Balaam served as head coach at the University of West Georgia where she guided the program to 40 victories in seasons, including the first berth of the Gulf South Tournament Championship in 2021. She also spent six seasons as an assistant at the University of North Georgia, where she helped the program earn 91 wins and five NCAA Tournament appearances, achieving the highest national ranking in program history.

Balaam's influence extends beyond coaching as a former U.S. youth soccer scout who identified and evaluated top young players for National Youth Training Centers. Additionally, she served as a member of the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer South Region Advisory Committee in 2019.

As a player, she competed at a high level in the USL W-League. She captained the Atlanta Silverbacks and won the AW-League Championship in 2011, continuing as the team captain for the next two seasons. She was also a member of the U.S. U19 Women's National Team and a decorated athlete at Montevallo, where she was a two-time All-American, a four-time All-Conference honoree and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, as well as being named to the Gulf South Conference's All-Time Team.

Following the club's recent announcements of its multi-year partnership with adidas and the hiring of Mark Warburton as its new Sporting Director and Head of Soccer, Balaam's appointment reinforces Sporting JAX's rapid rise toward building a world-class organization and establishing a lasting legacy for women's professional soccer.

