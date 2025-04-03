Hannah Davison, Camryn Lancaster Represent Dallas Trinity FC on USL Super League's Team of the Month for March

April 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC defender Hannah Davison and midfielder Camryn Lancaster were named to the USL Super League's Team of the Month for March, the league announced today.

Dallas went 2-1-0 over the month of March, highlighted by defeating Brooklyn FC in back-to-back matches on March 9 at home (6-0) and March 19 on the road (3-0).

Davison anchored Dallas' backline that pitched two shutouts in March, giving them eight on the season (tied for most in the league). She won three tackles and 15 duels, in addition to tallying 22 clearances and six interceptions. This marks the second selection to the USL Super League Team of the Month for the former Northwestern Wildcat.

Lancaster made her first professional start versus Brooklyn on March 9 and made the most of it, scoring her first goal for DTFC in first half stoppage time. The Mansfield native and TCU alum followed that up with a sixth minute goal at Brooklyn on March 19. This is her first time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

The full USL Super League Team of the Month for March can be seen below:

F: Gianna Gourley (DC)

F: Mia Corbin (CAR) - Player of the Month

F: Tash Flint (TB)

M: Mackenzie George (BKN)

M: Audrey Harding (CAR)

M: Taylor Aylmer (SPK)

M: Shea Moyer (LEX)

D: Hannah Davison (DAL)

D: Laurel Ansbrow (FTL)

D: Haley Thomas (SPK)

GK: Cosette Morché (FTL)

Bench: Vivianne Bessette (TB), Camryn Lancaster (DAL), Sh'Nia Gordon (FTL), Jill Aguilera (CAR)

Coach of the Month: Tyrone Mears (FTL)

