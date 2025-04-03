Corbin Named Player of the Month; Harding, Aguilera Earn Team of the Month Honors

April 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - USL Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent FC forward #9 Mia Corbin has been named the league's Player of the Month for March. Alongside Corbin, forward #18 Audrey Harding and defender #7 Jill Aguilera have also been named to the Team of the Month.

Corbin's achievement marks the first Player of the Month award received by Carolina Ascent in team history.

Corbin rapidly climbed the goal-scoring charts in March, netting four goals in five games. Corbin now has scored six goals in the Spring portion of the schedule. Her standout performance came on March 29 against Dallas Trinity FC, where she recorded her first brace of the season. With nine goals on the year, she is now tied for first in the league's Golden Boot race.

Harding also made a significant impact in March, tallying two goals and three assists in five matches. She opened her scoring account with the club in style, netting both goals in a dominant 4-0 victory over Lexington SC on March 23. A dynamic presence on the wing, Harding consistently beat defenders and created opportunities for teammates. She assisted both of Eli Hutchinson's goals last month-one on March 8 against Spokane Zephyr FC and another on March 29 against Dallas Trinity FC.

This is Harding's first selection to the league's Team of the Month.

Aguilera, the team's leader in chances created, registered two assists in March. Her pinpoint corner kick on March 8 set up Jenna Butler's game-winning header against Spokane Zephyr FC, and she assisted Harding's second goal against Lexington SC on March 23. Aguilera now leads the team with five assists and played a crucial role defensively, helping Carolina Ascent secure back-to-back clean sheets to close out the month.

This marks Aguilera's second appearance on the league's Team of the Month, with her first coming in October.

Carolina Ascent FC continues its Inaugural Season home schedule on Saturday, April 12 at American Legion Memorial Stadium against Brooklyn FC. Single Game Tickets are on sale now at https://www.CarolinaAscent.com/single-game-tickets/.

