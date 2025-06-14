Forward Eli Hutchinson Announces Her Retirement

June 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent forward Eli Hutchinson has announced her retirement from professional soccer. The Israel international was a key figure in Carolina Ascent's attack during the club's inaugural season, scoring five goals and starting nine of the team's final 10 matches.

"This season was one of the hardest of my career, but also one of my absolute favorites," shared Hutchinson. "I couldn't have asked for a better place to end this chapter. This club, these teammates, and the people behind the scenes gave me everything I needed to finish strong. I'm so grateful to everyone who made this year what it was, especially Dan DiMicco and the entire staff. This club will always hold a special place in my heart."

Hutchinson made her debut for Carolina Ascent on October 15 against Brooklyn FC. Hutchinson scored in her first start of the season -a 5th-minute goal in a 2-1 road win against Spokane Zephyr FC on March 8. She tallied her first USL Super League brace in a 3-0 victory over the same opponent on April 19 and added a pivotal goal in a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC on May 17 that helped clinch the Players' Shield for Carolina Ascent.

Carolina Ascent's #17 Eli Hutchinson celebrates her 19 ¬Â² goal against Dallas Trinity FC on March 29, 2025

Hutchinson's professional career began in 2018 with BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan, where she gained valuable experience competing in the UEFA Women's Champions League. She then played in Israel for Maccabi Holon and Ramat HaSharon before a brief stint in Iceland with Grindavik. Hutchinson returned to Israel to join reigning champions Kiryat Gat, where she won two league titles and lifted the Israel Women's Cup during the 2021-22 season. She wrapped up her European career with Keflavik in Iceland in 2024 before joining Carolina Ascent in June 2024.

Hutchinson, 29, played collegiately at Marquette University, where she was named to the 2017 All-BIG EAST Championship Team and recorded 66 appearances, seven goals, and five assists.

Hutchinson recorded 10 caps for the Israel National Team and recorded her first international goal on February 25, 2025 in a 3-1 win against Estonia.

"Eli has been sensational for us since the first day she got here," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "It's bittersweet to see her go. When we were at our best, she was helping us to be successful. I wish her nothing but the best and I'm excited for the next chapter of her life."

Carolina Ascent congratulate Eli on a fantastic career and wish her the best in her next chapter.







Forward Eli Hutchinson Announces Her Retirement - Carolina Ascent FC

