Power FC Falls to Dallas Trinity FC 1-0 on the Road

April 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

2024/25 USLSL Regular Season (Spring)

Dallas Trinity FC 1 (10-5-6) vs. 0 DC Power Football Club (4-10-6)

Wednesday, April 2

Cotton Bowl Stadium - Dallas, TX

Attendance- 2,284

Player Notes

Defender Susanna Fitch appeared in her 19th straight start with the club, a team high.

Defender Madison Wolfbauer was recognized as the Agile Defensive Player of the Match. Wolfbauer recorded five clearances and won three duels.

Goalkeeper Adelaide Gay made her third consecutive start and logged four saves.

Academy signing forward Carrie Helfrich made her professional debut as a 79th-minute substitute.

Match Notes

Power FC was missing five players from its roster due to international call ups. Defender Claire Constant and midfielders Katrina Guillou, Carleigh Frilles, Jennifer Cudjoe and Charlie Estcourt were unavailable for the club.

DC Power Football Club played its third match in club history against Dallas Trinity FC.

Power FC moved to 0-1-2 all-time against Dallas.

Power FC Lineup: Adelaide Gay, Anna Bagley (Loretta Talbott 89'), Amber DiOrio, Madison Wolfbauer, Madison Murnin (Valentina Perrotta 89'), Susanna Fitch, Grace Yango (Carrie Helfrich 79'), Katie Duong (Nicole Douglas 86'), Yuuka Kurosaki, Loza Abera (Emily Colton 45') and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Morgan Aquino and Alex Kirnos.

Head Coach: Phil Nana

Dallas Trinity FC Lineup: Madison White, Hannah Davison, Julia Dorsey, Cyera Hintzen, Chioma Ubogagu (Natalie Wagner 64'), Tamara Bolt (Jenny-Julia Danielsson 79'), Gracie Brian (Deborah Abiodun 71'), Jenna Walker, Allie Thornton, Camryn Lancaster and Amber Brooks.

Unused Substitutes: Samantha Estrada, Lucy Shepherd and Shadia Nankya.

Head Coach: Pauline MacDonald

DC Power FC Post-match Quotes

Interim Head Coach Phil Nana

On overall thoughts on the match results...

"We can't seem to put together the 90 minutes that we want," Nana said. "At the beginning of the game, it seemed like we were under a lot of pressure. We grew into the game as it went on and with some adjustments in the second half, we were able to compete, and it became more of a balanced game. We continued to grow and closer to that final 15 to 20 minutes I thought we were creating some good chances."

On what went well defensively against Dallas, the No. 1 scoring club in the league...

"We were organized defensively," Nana said. "We prepared well and knew exactly what they were going to come out in. They made a few adjustments and some positional rotations, but we were able to sort that out quickly. A goal from set piece and that seems to be our Achillies heel these set pieces. However, I knew we were going to come in and need to defend for 90 minutes and they did that very well."

On the academy players performances and their impact in the match...

"I thought the academy players came on and changed the game," Nana said. "In hindsight, I wish we got them on a bit earlier. They came on with different ideas, different paces. They seemed to be fearless. Carrie came on and had a shot that just whisked past that upper 90 on the right side. Val and Loretta came on and Loretta got a cross in his first couple of touches. Val penetrated and got in behind. Super happy with the academy and that puts them in a good place. It shows the confidence that we have in these players and now it's up to me to give them more opportunities to showcase their skills."

Defender Susanna Fitch

On Power FC's performance against Dallas...

"We had good moments, and we had bad moments," Fitch said. "Most importantly, we fought until the last minute. We're working together as a team and trying to grow in our game but there's still a lot of areas that we need to improve upon. We're growing and we're getting there but unfortunate not to get that win tonight and find that ball in the back of the net."

On DC Power Football Club's growth since the start of the 2024/25 season...

"I've seen huge changes from the first game to now and it's felt more like a family this half of the season," Fitch said. "The staff is putting in so much work for us and there's a lot more trust within the team. That translates onto the field, we've already matched the number of goals scored from the first half of the season. I believe in this team 100% and we're almost there, it's just that final piece of getting those wins. I know it's coming, and the growth shows on and off the field."

