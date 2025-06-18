DC Power Football Club Announces End-Of-Season Academy Player Roster Updates

June 18, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Washington, D.C. - DC Power Football Club announced roster decisions for academy players ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Midfielders Loretta Talbott, Leia Galliani and forward Carrie Helfrich have completed their academy term and will not be returning for the upcoming season.

Academy players may be selected for game day rosters as a unique benefit to play critical minutes with Power FC in USL Super League matches while maintaining amateurism-status and retention of NCAA-eligibility. With all USL Super League games being featured nationally on Peacock TV, Academy Players will receive unrivaled exposure while playing for Power FC.

Talbott signed with Power FC on Sept. 27, 2024, among the first five academy signings in club history. Talbott logged 54 minutes through three appearances. Helfrich signed with DC Power Football Club on Mar. 21, 2025, and recorded 44 minutes through two matches. Galliani made her professional debut in Power FC's Spring season road opener on Saturday, Feb.23 against Carolina Ascent FC.







