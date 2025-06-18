A Winning Drive: Toyota Named Proud Partner of Lexington SC

Lexington, Ky. -  Lexington Sporting Club is proud to welcome Toyota as a Proud Partner for the 2025 season. This partnership unites two organizations with a shared commitment to performance, community, and innovation, while strengthening the connection between professional sports and regional industry.

As part of the agreement, Toyota will receive a robust in-stadium presence during Lexington SC's USL Championship and USL Super League home matches. Partnership elements include LED ribbon board exposure, static field signage, video board features, and presenting sponsorship of the club's "Keys to the Match" segment. These assets will bring Toyota closer to fans while enhancing the overall matchday experience.

Toyota and the Bluegrass Toyota Dealers are proud to be the new sponsors of Lexington SC.  The dealer group saw it  as another chance to support the greater Lexington community. Toyota also continues to invest billions of dollars into the nearby Georgetown Assembly Plant, as well as ten other manufacturing sites around the country. Currently, they build 13 different Toyota models in the USA, with plans for more in the near future.

This new collaboration is a natural extension of Toyota's long-standing presence in Central Kentucky. Through this partnership, Toyota deepens its commitment to local engagement by supporting one of the region's most dynamic and fastest-growing professional sports organizations.

Beyond branding and visibility, the partnership will also help drive community-focused initiatives and fan engagement opportunities throughout the season. Lexington SC and Toyota will work together to amplify local pride, expand reach, and create shared experiences for fans, families, and the broader Lexington community.

This announcement marks a meaningful step in building long-term relationships that go beyond the field, highlighting how partnerships between industry leaders and professional sports teams can positively shape communities and celebrate local identity.

