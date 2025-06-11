DC Power Football Club Announces End-Of-Season Roster Update

June 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Washington, D.C. - DC Power Football Club announced contract options for multiple players, resulting in 12 contracted players for the 2025/26 season.

Players with Guaranteed Contracts (already under contract) for 2025/26:

Morgan Aquino, Emily Colton, Grace Yango and Charlie Estcourt.

Players with contract options exercised for 2025/26:

Anna Bagley, Carleigh Frilles, Claire Constant, Katie Duong, Loza Abera, Madison Murnin and Susanna Fitch.

Players under contract with option for permanent transfer: Gianna Gourley.

DC Power Football Club has declined contract options for the following players:

Abbey-Leigh Stringer, Adelaide Gay, Alex Kirnos, Amanda Frisbie, Amber DiOrio, Jennifer Cudjoe, Katrina Guillou, Madison Wolfbauer, Myra Konte, Nicole Douglas, Phoebe Canoles and Yuuka Kurosaki.

The updated 2025/26 Power FC roster is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS (1): Morgan Aquino.

DEFENDERS (3): Claire Constant, Susanna Fitch and Madison Murnin.

MIDFIELDERS (6): Anna Bagley, Carleigh Frilles, Charlie Estcourt. Emily Colton, Grace Yango and Katie Duong.

FORWARDS (2): Loza Abera and Gianna Gourley.







USL Super League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.