DC Power Football Club Players Participate in Second Annual Casa Cup

On Saturday, May 17, DC Power Football Club teamed up with local non-profit organization, Casa Chirilagua, to put on their second annual Casa Cup. Power FC midfielders Katie Duong, Alex Kirnos and defender Amber DiOrio spent the afternoon on the sidelines, leading warmups and coaching two soccer games for the elementary aged groups.

Casa Chirilagua, a faith based Christian non-profit organization located in the Chirilagua neighborhood in Alexandria, VA offers a variety of social, emotional and academic programming to more than 100 families within the community. With the help of 100 plus volunteers, Casa Chirilagua strives to build and strengthen ties with adults and children ranging from first to twelfth grade in the community.

Programs include Kids Club, Teens Club and Casa to College, Mentoring, Local Leaders, Adult Leadership and Bible Study to name a few. With a soccer field directly behind the building, Casa Chirilagua offers outdoor programming, focused on teaching team-building skills and fostering healthy, active lifestyles.

"We're very excited to have Power FC here today," Elizabeth Arrazola, Director of Adult Leadership, said. "It's great exposure for our kids and keeps them active. To see them outside, having fun and in a more organized way, I love it."

The event introduced Casa Chirilagua families to Power FC, Washington D.C.'s newest women's professional soccer club, educating families on the expansion in opportunities in women's professional soccer and pathways to become involved and show support to local clubs.

One Casa Cup participant said that having Duong, Kirnos and DiOrio coaching their team was a great memory, sharing his excitement from meeting professional players and shaking their hands after winning the first match. Another said the Power FC players inspired her to never give up on her dreams.

Following the second match of the afternoon, DC Power Football Club players posed for team photos and handed out soccer balls and Power FC water bottles to Casa Cup participants. Casa Chirilagua families were given complimentary tickets to support Power FC at its final home fixture on Tuesday, May 20 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Power FC looks forward to growing its relationship with Casa Chirilagua and future community initiatives.

"Having Power FC players at Casa Cup and bringing community members to games is great for female empowerment," Arrazola said. "It shows our kids that girls can play too and be a part of this beautiful sport."

Individuals interested in learning more about opportunities to get involved with Casa Chirilagua can visit https://casachirilagua.org/







