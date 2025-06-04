Dallas Trinity FC Duo Named to USL Super League's Team of the Month for May

June 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton and midfielder Chioma Ubogagu were named to the USL Super League's Team of the Month for May, the league announced today.

Dallas' month of May was capped off with a 2-1 postseason-clinching victory vs. Carolina on May 31, securing the third seed in the playoffs. They finished the regular season with a 12-9-7 (43 points) record.

Thornton ended the regular season strong with two goals scored across four matches played in the month of May. The Arlington native and SMU alum's thirteenth goal of the year came against Carolina on May 31, securing the Golden Boot award as the league's top goalscorer. This is her fifth time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month, the most on the club.

Ubogagu continued to find ways to impact the game in May, accumulating both a goal and an assist across four matches. The Coppell native's six assists over the regular season are tied for the second-most in the league, just one shy of the Golden Playmaker. Her score versus Carolina proved to be the game-winner in Dallas' win-and-in season finale. This is her third time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

The full USL Super League Team of the Month for May can be seen below:

F: Cecilie Fløe (TB) - Player of the Month

F: Allie Thornton (DAL)

F: Loza Abera (DC)

M: Sh'Nia Gordon (FTL)

M: Emina Ekić (SPK)

M: Katie Duong (DC)

M: Hope Breslin (BKN)

D: Sarah Clark (SPK)

D: Jenna Butler (CAR)

D: Sabrina McNeill (FTL)

GK: Sydney Schneider (TB)

Bench: Brooke Hendrix (TB), Chioma Ubogagu (DAL), Kiara Locklear (FTL), Ally Cook (SPK)

Coach of the Month: Denise Schilte-Brown (TB)

Dallas Trinity FC is focused on the playoffs as the club is set to take the field in the USL Super League Semifinals this weekend. They'll face off against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT from Riverfront Stadium. The match will stream on Peacock.







