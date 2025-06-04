Hope Breslin Earns USL Super League Honors for May

June 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) midfielder Hope Breslin has been named to the USL Super League Team of the Month (TOTM) for May, recognizing her consistent impact across three matches.

Over the course of May, Breslin recorded one goal and one assist, for two goal contributions towards Brooklyn's six goals across the month. She also tallied four shot attempts and drew two free kicks while being key in defensive attention. Breslin had a standout performance in Brooklyn's 4-1 win over Fort Lauderdale United FC, where she scored from distance, notching her first goal for Brooklyn. Her assist came in the 2-2 draw against Spokane Zephyr FC, where she set up forward Caroline Kelly's goal. This is Breslin's first TOTM recognition.

Season tickets for the 2025/26 USL Super League season are on sale now. Ticketholders will receive the most affordable pricing and best seats to all 14 Brooklyn FC women's regular season home matches at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, along with a range of member benefits such as on-field sideline warm-up access for all matches, an exclusive season ticket member gift, access to player meet & greets and much more. Visit SeatGeek.com to purchase your seats or email Brooklyn FC at tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more info.







USL Super League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.