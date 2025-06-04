Jenna Butler Earns May Team of the Month Honors

June 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The USL Super League announced today that #20 Jenna Butler has made the league's Team of the Month for May. This is the defender's second Team of the Month honor of the season, having also made the team in February.

Butler was a cornerstone of the Carolina Ascent backline throughout the month, playing every minute of all three May fixtures-adding to an impressive streak of having played every minute since joining the squad for the Spring campaign. Her leadership and consistency helped Carolina Ascent limit opponents to just three goals across those matches, contributing to the league's lowest total goals conceded at just 24.

Her outstanding performances were instrumental in Carolina Ascent securing the inaugural Players' Shield, clinched on May 17 in a decisive match against Tampa Bay Sun FC. As the defensive anchor, Butler's presence continues to be a defining factor in the team's success and will be relied upon in the postseason.

Carolina Ascent FC embarks on their playoff journey this Sunday, June 8 at American Legion Memorial Stadium against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Purchase your playoff tickets now at www.CarolinaAscent.com.







