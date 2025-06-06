Charlotte's Own B Hylton Makes History as First Academy Player to Turn Pro with Carolina Ascent FC

June 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Charlotte, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC has signed 18-year-old Chloe "B" Hylton to a multi-year professional contract, making her the club's first academy player to make the leap directly to the 49720504838700pros. Forgoing a college career, Hylton's bold decision marks a historic milestone in the team's mission to create a pathway to the pros and signals her readiness to compete at the highest level of women's soccer in the U.S.

"B is truly one of our own. Every young player in the Carolinas (and beyond) can aspire to be just like her. With commitment and hard work, players can now see the pathway that she has taken from youth to pro. I am excited for her and everything she has in store," said Head Coach Philip Poole.

"She won't have it easy," Poole continued. "There will be great days and challenging days, as there are for any young player, but everyone at the club has such belief in her and her potential. To sign B to a multi-year professional contract here in her hometown is huge for the club. B's professional journey is just beginning, but I know that she will represent the Carolinas (and Charlotte in particular) as 'one of our own'. She's composed, technical, driven, and fearless. Her choice to go pro now speaks volumes about her talent, her maturity, and her belief in the path we're building at Carolina Ascent."

A Charlotte native and standout midfielder, Hylton has already made her mark in the league. She debuted on August 17, 2024, and has since earned 11 appearances with the Carolina Ascent in the USL Super League, a new Division I professional league that launched in fall 2024.

Hylton's accolades include:

First-ever National Player of the Year in the Development Player League (DPL)

Earned an England U-19 national team call-up in December 2024

Youngest goal scorer in team history (17 years, 352 days against Brooklyn FC on April 12)

"I'm really blessed and thankful to have this opportunity. Playing with the team this year has been so cool and taught me so much. So, to be able to continue playing with them is really exciting," said Hylton. "Also, the fact that I'm able to play professionally in the city where I grew up, where I have the support of family, friends, as well as the amazing Ascent fans, is absolutely incredible, and I couldn't be happier. I'm really excited because this is a big step forward in my career, so I'm really looking forward to next year and beyond."

Carolina Ascent FC plays its home matches at American Legion Memorial Stadium and is one of the eight founding clubs of the USL Super League. With B Hylton's signing, the club deepens its commitment to building a sustainable pipeline for elite female athletes.

Fans can see B and Carolina Ascent in the USL Super League Playoffs at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 8, at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. Tickets are available at CarolinaAscent.com.







