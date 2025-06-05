"Iron Woman": Taylor Porter Plays Every Minute of Carolina Ascent Regular Season

June 5, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent midfielder #14 Taylor Porter has received the title of USL Super League "Iron Woman" after playing every minute of the 2024-25 regular season.

Porter joins Dallas' Amber Brooks, Spokane's Sarah Clark, and Brooklyn's Allison Pantuso as the four players to achieve the feat this season.

"Taylor has been an instrumental part of our team squad and locker room all season. I am delighted that she's achieved this huge milestone of becoming a USL Iron Woman. To show this much consistency over a 10-month season game-in and game-out is a really impressive accomplishment," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole.

A 2022 NWSL Champion with the Portland Thorns, Porter brought valuable experience to Carolina Ascent and immediately stepped into a leadership role-being named co-captain at the start of the season alongside #4 Vicky Bruce. For all 28 regular season matches, Porter anchored the midfield as a defensive force, leading the team in both interceptions (36) and tackles won (32), while also contributing offensively with four assists-third-most on the squad.

Two of those assists came in a dominant 5-0 win over Brooklyn FC on April 12 for the NC State graduate, helping Carolina earn its fourth victory in what became a six-game winning streak.

"She has been unsung, but not internally. We recognize her value and we recognize her leadership," Poole said after that win. "She's incredible and she's a good leader, but I am just happy for her to get a little spotlight tonight because she deserves it."

And while the team has had great on-field success in the inaugural season, Porter credits the team chemistry and leadership core as a reason why Carolina Ascent rose to the top of the table and claimed the Players' Shield.

"We have every level of experience on this team, and age group," Porter said. "We have such a variety. People bringing their own leadership and their own spark and uniqueness to the game is just so important. You can't just count on one person. I think that's why we're so successful, because we don't expect one person to seal the deal. We trust anybody to be able to close out a game."

And now with the championship in sight, Porter and the rest of the squad are set on winning the ultimate prize.

Carolina Ascent FC embarks on their playoff journey this Sunday, June 8 at American Legion Memorial Stadium against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Purchase your playoff tickets now at www.CarolinaAscent.com.







