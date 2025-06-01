Jill Aguilera Wins USL Super League Golden Playmaker Award

June 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent left back Jill Aguilera

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC left back #7 Jill Aguilera has been awarded the USL Super League's Golden Playmaker for the 2024-25 season, recognizing her as the league's top assist provider with seven assists.

"I'm grateful to have won this award and have to thank my teammates for the hard work they put in everyday," expressed Aguilera. "I just do my best to help my team score goals and win games. I'm looking forward to playoffs this weekend in front of our fans!"

A dynamic presence on both ends of the field, Aguilera showcased her versatility by playing as both a winger and defender throughout the campaign. She started 27 of the team's 28 regular-season matches, proving to be one of the most consistent performers on the roster.

Aguilera earned spots on the USL Super League Team of the Month in October and March. Her contributions were crucial to Carolina Ascent's historic success, including a key assist on #17 Eli Hutchinson's goal in the May 17th match against Tampa Bay Sun FC - a goal that helped secure home-field advantage for the postseason.

In addition to leading the league in assists, Aguilera ranked second in chances created with 45, thanks in large part to her precision on set pieces and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.

Aguilera's work rate, reliability, and leadership were essential to Carolina Ascent's first place finish in the inaugural season and sets a high standard for the postseason ahead.

Carolina Ascent's postseason quest to win the inaugural championship begins on June 8 against Fort Lauderdale United FC at 7:00 pm at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available!

