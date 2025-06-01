Spokane Zephyr FC Caps the Most Notable Comeback in USL Super League, Closing Inaugural Season in 1-1 Draw

June 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Zephyr FC played their final match of the inaugural season on Saturday against third-ranked Fort Lauderdale United FC, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

ONE Spokane Stadium was electric as supporters from near and far packed the stands to witness a historic moment. Investors, partners, and devoted fans of USL Spokane gathered in unity, their cheers echoing through the venue in support of Spokane Zephyr FC during the final match of their inaugural season.

Among the sea of fans was one young supporter who made a cross-state journey to be part of history. Traveling all the way from San Jose, California, the Meza family stood proudly in the stands. The trip was a special one-a father-daughter pilgrimage to cheer on Spokane Zephyr FC and her favorite player, Alyssa Bourgeois.

Head coach Jo Johnson shared her thoughts on Zephyr FC's first season in Spokane, stating:

"I know it's just year one, and I just can't wait to see what happens after that. But the city has embraced us. You saw the buzz of the crowd, the Syndicate, everyone who's been there through the highs and lows of the season. I can't thank the community enough. I couldn't have asked for a better place to start a team."

Both teams started the match with intensity, as playoff positioning was on the line-raising the stakes and impact of the match. Zephyr FC came into the match as the fourth seed in the USL Super League standings, while Fort Lauderdale FC held the third seed. Both teams had a record of 11-8-8.

Fort Lauderdale FC applied early pressure, scoring in the eighth minute when forward Sh'nia Gordon sent a left-footed cross from the right side of the box into the back of the net off an assist from defender Cameron Brooks.

Just two minutes later, Zephyr FC forward Ally Cook equalized the score to 1-1 with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box, evading several defenders, assisted by midfielder Emma Jaskaniec.

Spokane Zephyr FC continued to apply offensive pressure throughout the first half, totaling seven shots-four on target-and getting the ball into strong positions in the box, only to be quickly surrounded by Fort Lauderdale defenders.

Zephyr FC came out of halftime with the same intensity on both ends of the pitch, creating six more scoring opportunities and landing three more shots on target, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Ekić finished the game with four shots on target and a great opportunity in the final minutes off a cross from McKenzie Weinert, which was deflected by the Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper.

Ekić reflected on the energy the fans brought to this season, stating:

"The energy of the city is amazing, and it's truly awesome to see-rain, shine, hail-there are always seats filled in the stadium, and you can't say that for other teams in this league. So big shoutout and thank you to them, because without them, this wouldn't have been possible."

The outcome of the match means Zephyr FC just missed the four-team playoff cut, but they made a historic push, ending the season with no losses in their final five matches-recording three wins and two draws.

Zephyr FC Team Captain Taylor Aylmer spoke about her experience leading the team this season, stating:

"You know, it was a new position to be in, and it was a lot of fun, to be honest. They bring a lot of light and just good energy. I'm really proud of how our group has grown-individually as people, as players, and then as a collective. I think we've seen that shift in the spring in how we contribute to this team and build a positive team culture. I'm really proud of what we've created here."

Coach Johnson also reflected on the team's future as she concluded her final match as Spokane Zephyr's Head Coach, saying:

"I hope they realize, and take a 10,000-foot view of what they were able to accomplish-the turnaround, the foundation they set, the mentality, the character-and that whoever comes in next knows: this is what the Zephyr FC identity is."For season tickets to Zephyr FC's 2025/26 season and more information, visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets/







