Dallas Trinity FC's Allie Thornton Wins 2024/25 USL Super League Golden Boot

June 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton has officially won the 2024/25 USL Super League Golden Boot, the league announced today. She's crowned the league's top goalscorer with 13 goals over the course of the league's inaugural season.

The Golden Boot race came down to the last day of the regular season, as Thornton entered Saturday night's season finale with a dozen goals, tied for the most in the league. A beautiful header in the 20th minute secured the title for her (and helped earn a trip to the playoffs for Dallas).

Thornton, an Arlington native and Southern Methodist University alum, was a key piece to Dallas' third-place finish in the regular season standings. The club finished with 42 goals on the year - tied for second-most in the league.

It was quite the campaign for the striker, as Thornton notched the first hat trick in league history in a 6-2 win vs. Lexington on Sept. 13. Her second multi-goal match came by way of a brace (over a two-minute span) in a 6-0 thrashing of Brooklyn on March 9. Additionally, she tallied three assists on the year and was named to the USL Super League Team of the Month a total of four times.

Dallas' sights are now set on the USL Super League Playoffs, as the club travels to Florida to take on two-seeded Tampa Bay Sun FC in the Semi-Finals. The match will take place on Saturday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT and stream on Peacock.







