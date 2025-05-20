Three Dallas Trinity FC Players Called up for International Duty

May 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC announced today that three players have been selected for international duty, representing their respective national teams in upcoming competitive play.

Midfielder Deb Abiodun will join the Nigerian Women's National Team training camp in Ogun State, Nigeria from May 25 to June 3. She is expected to feature in Nigeria's international friendly matches against Cameroon on May 31 and June 3.

Forward and Prosper native Sealey Strawn has been called up to the U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team that will compete in the CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship in Alajuela, Costa Rica from May 26 to June 8. This prestigious tournament serves as a qualifying event for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Additionally, goalkeeper and Grapevine native Evan O'Steen has been called up to the U.S. Under-17 Women's National Team.

"We are incredibly proud of Deb, Sealey and Evan for earning these well-deserved call-ups," said Chris Petrucelli, General Manager of Dallas Trinity FC. "Their selections reflect not only their exceptional talent and dedication but also the high-caliber development environment we strive to create at Dallas Trinity FC. Representing your country is one of the highest honors in our sport."

All three players will miss Dallas Trinity FC's regular season finale on May 31 vs. Carolina, but are expected to return for potential USL Super League playoff matches pending team qualification.

Dallas is back in action on Saturday, May 24 as they travel to take on Fort Lauderdale in a matchup that could have major playoff race implications. The match will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and stream on Peacock.







USL Super League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.