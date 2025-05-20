Power FC Hosts Fort Lauderdale United FC in Final Home Fixture of 2025/26 Season

May 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Washington D.C. - With the end of the inaugural 2025/26 USL Super League season in sight, DC Power Football Club (5-13-7, 22 PTS) looks to pick up one final home victory in front of fans at Audi Field on Tuesday, May 20 against Fort Lauderdale United FC (9-8-7, 34 PTS). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Power FC's final home fixture are available for purchase at www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/single-match-tickets/. The first 500 fans will receive a Power FC rally towel upon entry in celebration of Fan Appreciation Night.

Following defender Madison Wolfbauer's 74th-minute penalty kick strike to equalize, Power FC was unable to battle back from Spokane Zephyr's 84th-minute goal off the corner kick, resulting in a 1-2 loss at Audi Field.

"That match was a tough loss for us to lose in that manner with that type of a goal close to the end of the game," Nana said. "If you look at how we played, the ideas that we wanted to execute we executed. The players played very well and controlled a lot of the tempo which was big for us."

Against Spokane, goalkeeper Morgan Aquino appeared in her sixth consecutive start and continues to be a dominant force in goal. Aquino leads the league with the fourth most saves (52) and clean sheets (five).

Defender Susanna Fitch is another pivotal player on Power FC's back line, having started in and played every minute of each match this season.

"Sue is one of the backbones of this team," Nana said. "She wants to be on the pitch for every minute of every game. It speaks to how well she takes care of herself, takes care of her body, rests well, trains well and recovers well."

Tuesday's match marks forward Gianna Gourley's second time facing her former club. Since Power FC's last match against Fort Lauderdale United FC on April 18, Gourley's started in every match and scored the lone goal in DC Power Football Club's road matchup against Brooklyn FC on April 26 to seal the District's first win of the Spring season.

"She fits into our game model and she fits into our system," Nana said. "She's a huge testament to what hard work and belief does and she's a big part of our team. We're very lucky to have her for the second half of our season."

Scouting Fort Lauderdale United FC

Led by head coach Tyrone Mears, Fort Lauderdale United FC sits two spots out of the playoffs, four points behind Brooklyn FC and six away from Dallas Trinity FC in the fourth and final playoff slot. In hopes of keeping its playoff contention alive, Fort Lauderdale's searching for three points and its first win in six straight fixtures.

All-time, Power FC is 1-1-1 against Fort Lauderdale. In their previous meeting on April 12, 2025, Power FC snapped its two-match long scoring drought and claimed one crucial point on the road.

"This team has grown in confidence, it's grown in ability and in togetherness much more than it was when we had the 1-1 draw against Fort Lauderdale," Nana said. "We know it won't be an easy game; it's never an easy game at this level. We're going to have to fight, suffer and work hard but we believe we can get a winning result no doubt against Fort Lauderdale and that's our mindset going into it."

Where to Watch

DC Power Football Club's home finale of the inaugural 2025/26 season against Fort Lauderdale United FC will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 7 p.m. ET.







