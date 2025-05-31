Dallas Trinity FC Takes Down Carolina Ascent FC 2-1, Punches Ticket to Postseason

May 31, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (12-9-7, 43 points) came up big on Saturday night, taking down first place Carolina Ascent FC (13-6-9, 48 points) 2-1. The match at Cotton Bowl Stadium, which had an attendance of 5,884 fans, was the club's final regular season match of the inaugural campaign. With the win, Dallas punches their ticket to the playoffs.

Dallas opened up the scoring in the 20th minute with a header by forward Allie Thornton, off the cross from fellow striker Tamara Bolt. Thornton, who is an Arlington native and SMU alum, finishes the season with an impressive 13 goals scored, the most in the USL Super League.

DTFC found the back of the net once again after intermission, as midfielder Chioma Ubogagu scored what would be the game-winning goal in the 54th minute.

Trinity now marches into the USL Super League Semi-Finals on June 7, where they'll take on two-seeded Tampa Bay Sun FC from the Sunshine State. All matches will stream on Peacock.

With the win, Dallas Trinity FC ends the season in third place in the USL Super League standings.

Dallas finishes with a 2-1-1 record vs. Carolina in the regular season, previously drawing on Oct. 25 (2-2), winning on Nov. 23 (1-0), and losing on March 29 (0-3).

DTFC concludes its home slate with a 7-2-5 record this season.

13 players saw action for Dallas against Carolina.

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the match tonight...

"I couldn't be prouder of the players. Making the playoffs was our goal and we want to continue to progress. We made history and that is a huge part of the legacy."

Forward Allie Thornton...

On her goal and the big win...

"Tamara played a perfect ball (on the goal). We were pumped up. Everyone was really excited to play well with what was on the line for the game. If this was going to be the last one, might as well make it the best one. We're excited to make the playoffs."







