Carolina Ascent Falls to Dallas Trinity, 2-1

May 31, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







DALLAS, TX - Carolina Ascent's eight game unbeaten streak came to an end Saturday night as they fell to Dallas Trinity FC 2-1 in the regular season finale. #5 Jaydah Bedoya scored the lone goal for Carolina Ascent.

The win secured a playoff spot for Dallas Trinity FC on the league's final day of the regular season.

It was a fast start for both teams. Carolina Ascent's #23 Riley Parker fired away at #1 Madison White 30 seconds into the match, forcing a diving save. In the 5th minute, Dallas' #5 Julia Dorsey forced goalkeeper #42 Samantha Leshnak Murphy into a diving save right at her post.

It would be the home side who opened the scoring in the 20th minute. #20 Allie Thornton leaped and headed home a #16 Tamara Bolt cross to take the solo lead for the Golden Boot race with her 13th goal of the season.

Carolina Ascent had some quality chances late in the first half through #18 Audrey Harding. The winger chested down a cross and volleyed just over the bar in the 32nd minute and in the 45th minute, her header went just wide off a Parker clipped cross.

Dallas Trinity headed to the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Carolina Ascent started the second half well, playing in Dallas Trinity territory and creating chances. #17 Eli Hutchinson missed just wide in the 48th minute.

However, Dallas was able to extend their lead in the 54th minute. #17 Gracie Brian released a ball to #14 Chioma Ubogagu, who won the race to the ball cut inside and beat Leshnak Murphy against the grain.

Carolina Ascent made an array of substitutions looking to get back into it, bringing on Bedoya, #19 Ashlynn Serepca, and #10 Rylee Baisden.

Dallas still continued to have the stronger of chances, looking to build on their lead. Thornton missed just wide in the 65th minute and #9 Lucy Shepherd's effort from outside the box in the 77th minute also just missed the post. Dallas, holding on for the three points and the opportunity to clinch, did not allow Carolina Ascent's offense to create seamless opportunities.

However, the visitors left the Cotton Bowl faithful biting their nails at the end. In the 93rd minute, a bouncing ball following an Aguilera corner fell to Bedoya, who lashed a volley into the net and cutting the lead to one.

Carolina Ascent pressed for a stunning equalizer, but an offside thwarted their attack and Dallas saw the game out to make the playoffs.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on tonight's match:

"I think tonight we saw the best of Dallas. For the third time this season, Dallas changed formation against us and it took a few minutes in the first half to adjust. It was a good performance by Dallas that needed a result and they got one tonight."

Poole on the team's level heading into the playoffs:

"We created a lot of chances, we know we have some things that we know we have to do better, but we create some chances. A little characteristic with some aspects of our defending, but overall, we're healthy, we're fit, and we're ready to go to the playoffs."

Jaydah Bedoya on scoring tonight:

"It felt great to get on the scoresheet tonight. Any time you can contribute offensively, especially at this point in the season, it gives you a bit of momentum and confidence. But more importantly, it's about doing the little things right and sticking to what makes us successful as a team. Hopefully, we can carry that energy into the playoffs and I can keep helping the group any way I can."







USL Super League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.