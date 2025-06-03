Dallas Trinity FC and the State Fair of Texas Come Together to Host International Friendly this Fall

June 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced an exciting new partnership with the State Fair of Texas to bring international soccer to the heart of Dallas this fall. On October 18, 2025, the historic Cotton Bowl will host a premier international soccer match during the State Fair of Texas®, marking a significant collaboration between two iconic Dallas institutions.

This partnership represents a bold new initiative to showcase world-class soccer during one of Texas' most beloved annual events. While full details of the match, including Dallas Trinity FC's opponent, will be revealed in subsequent announcements, soccer enthusiasts can mark their calendars for what promises to be an unforgettable event.

"We're excited to partner with the State Fair of Texas to bring international soccer to the Cotton Bowl," said Trip Neil, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Dallas Trinity FC. "This collaboration allows us to celebrate the global nature of soccer while honoring the rich history of the Cotton Bowl and the cultural significance of the State Fair of Texas. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world to experience this match and all that the Fair has to offer."

The historic Cotton Bowl, which has hosted numerous significant sporting events throughout its storied history and is home to Dallas Trinity FC matches, provides the perfect setting for this international showcase. The match will take place during the State Fair of Texas, allowing attendees to enjoy the excitement of international soccer alongside the beloved traditions of the annual State Fair.

"At the heart of the State Fair of Texas mission is bringing people from all walks of life together through quality entertainment, creating a sense of community," said Karissa Condoianis, SVP of PR of the State Fair of Texas. "Our partnership with Dallas Trinity FC brings an exciting new element to the Fair experience, offering guests the chance to witness world-class soccer in an iconic venue."

Additional details for the international match and ticketing information will be announced in the coming weeks.







