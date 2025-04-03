Mackenzie George and Sydney Martinez Earn USL Super League Honors for March

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) midfielder Mackenzie George earned Team of the Month honors, while goalkeeper Sydney Martinez was nominated for Save of the Month for her diving save against DC Power FC on March 23.

George earned her second Team of the Month honor for the season after starting all six of Brooklyn FC's matches in March and contributing one goal and two assists. Beyond the scoresheet, she consistently disrupted opposing attacks and played a key role in pressuring backlines. Her steady two-way play and exceptional performance across the month anchored Brooklyn's midfield.

Martinez also earned her first USL Super League nomination for Save of the Month. Her save against DC Power FC's free kick in the 36th minute kept the team from conceding, leading to a 1-1 draw. Fans can vote for their favorite Save of the Month on the USL Super League's account on X and Instagram Stories. Voting starts today at 3 p.m. ET. The winner will be announced on those channels at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

The team will face Spokane Zephyr FC and Carolina Ascent FC before returning home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, April 19, for Hispanic Heritage Night. The complete spring schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

