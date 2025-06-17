Sporting JAX Appoints Mat Cosgriff as Goalkeeper Coach for Gainbridge Super League Team

June 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville has announced the appointment of Mat Cosgriff as goalkeeper coach for the women's professional team ahead of the club's inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League. Cosgriff's hiring marks a significant addition to the technical staff as the club prepares to make history on the First Coast with its first season, which kicks off this August at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium.

Cosgriff brings more than 20 years of collegiate coaching experience to Sporting JAX, having most recently served 11 seasons as associate head coach and goalkeeper coach for the Southern Methodist University (SMU) women's soccer program. His resume also includes coaching positions at Washington State University, the University of South Carolina, and his alma mater, the University of Maine.

"We're excited to welcome Mat to the Sporting JAX staff," said Head Coach Stacey Balaam. "His experience at the highest levels of the collegiate game and his exceptional track record in developing top-level goalkeepers will be a tremendous asset as we build a competitive and dynamic team in the USL Super League."

During his tenure at SMU, Cosgriff helped guide the Mustangs to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and three American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championship Finals (2016, 2022, 2023). He was instrumental in developing goalkeepers and defensive units that recorded 53 shutouts since 2016, including 10 in 2021. He also contributed to a record-setting 2022 campaign, with program bests in goals-against average (0.68) and save percentage (.854).

"I'm honored to join Sporting JAX and contribute to the exciting vision being created here," said Cosgriff. "The opportunity to help shape a new professional team and be part of a passionate soccer community is something I'm really looking forward to."

In 2024, Cosgriff helped lead SMU through its transition into the ACC, securing four shutouts and mentoring goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde, who ranked second in the conference in saves per game and third in total saves.

Other SMU career highlights include a 2021 season that featured a 12-5-2 record, an impressive 8-1-1 home record and an NCAA Tournament win over Texas. In 2022, the team posted a 10-4-5 record, advanced to the AAC Tournament Final, went undefeated in non-conference play (5-0-3) and was ranked as high as No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25. The 2023 season saw continued success during his tenure with an 11-6-1 record, six shutouts and another appearance in the AAC Tournament Final.

Before joining SMU, Cosgriff served as the Assistant Coach and Goalkeeper Coach at Washington State (2012-14), where he played a key role in leading the Cougars to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2013, the program was ranked in the top 10 nationally for goals against average and shutouts.

From 2003 to 2011, he served as an Assistant Coach at the University of South Carolina, where he helped establish the Gamecocks as one of the SEC's premier defensive programs. During his tenure, the team made five consecutive appearances in the NCAA Championship, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2009, and secured both the SEC Tournament title in 2009 and the Regular Season title in 2011.

Cosgriff began his coaching career at the University of Maine (2002-03) after graduating with a B.A. in Sociology. A native of Lebanon, N.H., he was a four-year starter, team captain, and he also played for the Vermont Voltage in the USL Premier Development League (2000-01).

Sporting JAX will make history as the first-ever women's professional sports team to represent Jacksonville and the First Coast, debuting in the USL Super League with their home opener against DC Power FC on Saturday, August 23 at 7 p.m. at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium. All regular and postseason matches will stream live on Peacock, and the club will announce its preseason home schedule and local broadcast details in the coming weeks.

Season ticket packages and group ticket deposits are now on sale, starting at just $10 per match. Fans can also receive a complimentary inaugural season scarf (while supplies last). Visit www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning.







