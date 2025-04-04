Houston Dash Loan Amanda West to AFC Toronto

April 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will loan forward Amanda West to AFC Toronto through August 18, both teams announced today.

West was drafted by Houston with the No. 36 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft from the University of Pittsburgh. She made her professional debut on March 23, 2024, in the home opener against Racing Louisville.

West scored her first goal on May 5, 2024, in Houston's 1-1 draw at home with the Kansas City Current. She tallied the first of two assists that season on April 20, 2024, on the road against the Portland Thorns. West appeared in 18 games across all competitions for the Dash last year.

The Burlington, Ontario, Canada native scored 50 goals and tallied 31 assists in 75 appearances for the University of Pittsburgh. She helped the Panthers reach the semifinals of the ACC tournament in 2023 and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women's College Cup that season.

Toronto competes in Canada's Northern Super League, and they will host Montreal for their inaugural match on Saturday, April 19.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2025

Houston Dash Loan Amanda West to AFC Toronto - Houston Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.