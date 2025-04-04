Kansas City Current Announces Local Broadcast Partners for 2025

April 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have announced the club's broadcast partners for the 2025 season. For the fourth consecutive season, the Current will broadcast select matches locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot in partnership with KSHB 41. The club has also partnered for the second straight season with 90.9 The Bridge for radio broadcasts of all 2025 matches. Additionally, every Current match, both home and away, will be available in Spanish and Portuguese on the KC Current App, in partnership with Tico Sports.

"As we continue our unwavering commitment to becoming the best women's football club in the world, we're thrilled to work with three broadcast partners who help us expand our fanbase," said Current Vice President of Communications, Dani Welniak. "KMCI, 38 the Spot has been a great TV home for our matches and we're very excited to continue working with 90.9 The Bridge and Tico Sports. It's important to us to broaden our reach by blazing the trail and offering extensive, unique, and accessible options to listen to and watch our entertaining brand of soccer."

"Building off of the success of the 2024 season, it is no secret that Kansas City loves soccer and celebrating their teams," said Kathleen Choal, regional vice president for The E.W. Scripps Company and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. "Making an impressive playoff run in 2024, our local audience could not get enough of the Currents' success. Growing our broadcast partnership was key for the team to ensure our local fans did not miss a minute of the action."

KMCI, 38 the Spot will air four locally produced games this season, beginning with the Current's road match against the North Carolina Courage April 26. Select broadcasts will include a 30-minute pregame show, KC Current Matchday, featuring interviews, analysis, and the latest information about the Current to help fans prepare for the exciting action. In addition, KMCI, 38 the Spot will simulcast all the Current's matches on the NWSL's returning TV partner, ION, for a total of 17 games in 2025.

Jillian Carroll Letrinko will anchor all local broadcasts as the television play-by-play voice of the Current. Carroll Letrinko will be joined by an all-star cast of soccer legends this season including former professional players Jordan Angeli and Jessica McDonald.

90.9 The Bridge will air every Kansas City Current match this season, led by play-by-play voice Dave Borchardt and analyst Jillian Carroll Letrinko. Fans can tune in on the radio at 90.9 FM or on The Bridge app.

"Introducing sports into a music format had moments of trepidation, but our listeners embraced the team from the start," said Bryan Truta, Senior Director of Radio Operations for 90.9 the Bridge. "Even more than the winning action on the field, the ethos of our organizations matches up so well. It is our honor to carry on providing this vital public service of amplifying women's sport in 2025. Here's to another winning season!"

The Current will continue to partner with Tico Sports to deliver all matches to fans in Spanish. New in 2025, all Current matches will be available in Portuguese. Both broadcasts will be available alongside the English version on the Kansas City Current app.

"We are thrilled to enter our second season of delivering Spanish and Portuguese broadcasts to the passionate Latino fanbase. Partnering with the KC Current to connect with Latino soccer fans while showcasing Kansas City has been a dream realized for our team," said CiCi Rojas, President of Tico Sports.

Fans can find broadcast information each match day, and listen along on the KC Current App. The app also offers fans a chance to meet the team, get easy access to in-depth statistics and test their memory in the KC Current match game. Visit KansasCityCurrent.com/app to download on Apple or Android platforms.

Below is the Kansas City Current's 2025 broadcast schedule. Games in bold denote full, locally produced games with pre-match coverage starting 30 minutes before kickoff.

Kansas City Current Broadcasts on KMCI, 38 the Spot

Date Home Visitor Stadium Network Time (CT)

Sat Mar 22 Washington Spirit Kansas City Current Audi Field KMCI/ION 6:30pm

Sat Mar 29 Kansas City Current Utah Royals CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 6:30pm

Sat Apr 12 San Diego Wave Kansas City Current Snapdragon Stadium KMCI/ION 9pm

Sat Apr 19 Kansas City Current Houston Dash CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 6:30pm

Sat Apr 26 NC Courage Kansas City Current First Horizon Field KMCI 5:30pm

Fri May 2 Seattle Reign Kansas City Current Lumen Field KMCI 9:00pm

Sat May 24 Chicago Stars Kansas City Current SeatGeek Stadium KMCI/ION 6:30pm

Sat Jun 14 Kansas City Current Racing Louisville CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 6:30pm

Fri Aug 1 Racing Louisville Kansas City Current Lynn Family Stadium KMCI 6:30pm

Sat Aug 23 Portland Thorns Kansas City Current Providence Park KMCI/ION 9pm

Sat Aug 30 Kansas City Current NC Courage CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 6:30pm

Sat Sep 6 Bay FC Kansas City Current PayPal Park KMCI/ION 9pm

Sat Sep 13 Kansas City Current Washington Spirit CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 6:30pm

Sat Sept 20 Kansas City Current Seattle Reign CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 6pm

Mon Oct 6 Angel City Kansas City Current BMO Stadium KMCI 8:30pm

Sat Oct 11 Kansas City Current Gotham FC CPKC Stadium KMCI/ION 4pm

Sat Oct 18 Houston Dash Kansas City Current Shell Energy Stadium KMCI/ION 6:30pm

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.