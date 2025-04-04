San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Gia Corley Named to NWSL Best XI for March

April 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - The NWSL announced today that San Diego Wave FC midfielder Gia Corley is one of 11 players who has been named to the Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, for the month of March. The NWSL Best XI is determined by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent and included 11 players across six teams for the month of March.

Corley has made an immediate impact in her NWSL debut this month, starting in all three matches for San Diego and becoming just the third player in NWSL history to record three-goal contributions in her first two career regular-season matches.

The 22-year-old led the Wave to its first win of the 2025 season on March 22 against the Utah Royals by securing the game-winning goal and an assist in San Diego's Home Opener. In the Club's season opener on March 16, Corley scored within the first five minutes against Angel City FC to make her just the sixth player in NWSL history to score within the first five minutes of her debut and the fourth to do so as a starter.

NWSL March Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime

GK: Lorena (KC)

DEF: Kerry Abello (ORL), Jordyn Bugg (SEA), Alana Cook (KC), Ryan Williams (NC)

MID: Gia Corley (SD), Debinha (KC), Lo'eau LaBonta (KC)

FOR: Barbra Banda (ORL), Temwa Chawinga (KC), Ashley Hatch (WA)

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of March are based off performances during the NWSL regular season matches.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.