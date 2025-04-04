Washington Spirit's Ashley Hatch Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
April 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch has been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for her performance during March competition, the league announced today.
Hatch is currently tied for the lead in the Golden Boot race with three goals in three regular season matches so far in 2025. After scoring the match-winner in the season opener in Houston, Hatch tallied her sixth career regular season brace in the Spirit's March 28 home match. The forward also passed Jess McDonald to become one of the top five all-time regular season scorers in NWSL history. At 56 goals, she now sits four back of fourth-place Alex Morgan's 60.
Hatch is joined in the attacking third of the March Best XI by Orlando's Barbra Banda and Kansas City's reigning league MVP Temwa Chawinga. Since beginning her professional career in 2017, Hatch has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month six times, including five times with the Spirit.The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime award is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Washington Spirit's Ashley Hatch Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Little Spain in Sandy: Ana Tejada - Utah Royals FC
- Five Kansas City Current Players Tabbed to March NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime - Kansas City Current
- Ryan Williams Named to NWSL Best XI for March - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Loan Amanda West to AFC Toronto - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit's Ashley Hatch Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Ashley Hatch Named NWSL Player of the Week Presented by AT&T
- Washington Spirit Newcomer Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team
- U.S. Women's National Team Will Face Canada on July 2 in Washington, D.C. in Allstate Continental Clásico
- Washington Spirit Star Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team