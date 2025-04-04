Washington Spirit's Ashley Hatch Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

April 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch has been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for her performance during March competition, the league announced today.

Hatch is currently tied for the lead in the Golden Boot race with three goals in three regular season matches so far in 2025. After scoring the match-winner in the season opener in Houston, Hatch tallied her sixth career regular season brace in the Spirit's March 28 home match. The forward also passed Jess McDonald to become one of the top five all-time regular season scorers in NWSL history. At 56 goals, she now sits four back of fourth-place Alex Morgan's 60.

Hatch is joined in the attacking third of the March Best XI by Orlando's Barbra Banda and Kansas City's reigning league MVP Temwa Chawinga. Since beginning her professional career in 2017, Hatch has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month six times, including five times with the Spirit.The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime award is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

