Five Kansas City Current Players Tabbed to March NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime

April 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - A league-leading five Kansas City Current players have been named to the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for March. Goalkeeper Lorena, defender Alana Cook, midfielders Debinha and Lo'eau LaBonta along with forward Temwa Chawinga landed on the team, as announced by the NWSL on Friday.

Kansas City's five honorees is the second-most in league history for a given month behind Chicago's six from September 2019. Debinha earned a spot on the Best XI of the Month team for the 14th time in her career, which matches the NWSL record first set by Casey Krueger (née Short).

Additionally, the league named Chawinga - the 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner - the season's first Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, on Thursday.

Riding back-to-back shutouts to close the month is Lorena, who boasts a .889 save percentage to sit atop league standings and is one of two netminders to have conceded just one goal. Her clutch deflective stop against the Washington Spirit to preserve Kansas City's road shutout earned her NWSL Week 2 Save of the Week.

Anchoring the Current's stalwart backline is Cook, who has helped guide KC to an unblemished 3-0-0 record as one of only two teams without a loss or draw during the first month of the NWSL regular season. Cook is one of five players on the roster who has logged a full 90 minutes in all three matches.

Debinha had three goal contributions behind two goals and one assist in March, including a goal and an assist in the season opener against Portland before putting back her 49th career regular season goal versus Utah. She also created 14 chances for her teammates, the second most through three matches in an NWSL season since 2016.

Captain LaBonta, who has played every minute for the Current thus far, capitalized on a second-half penalty kick to help Kansas City win its first road match of the season against the Washington Spirit, the 2024 NWSL runner-up. That solidified her spot as the seventh player with 10 PKs for a single club in league history.

Chawinga has scored in all three matches thus far to top league standings with a trio of goals while also leading all players with nine shots and six shots on target. Her opening strike on March 29 marked her eighth consecutive NWSL regular season appearance with a goal, tying her own record first set from June 9 to Sept. 7, 2024.

The Current resume NWSL regular season action on Saturday, April 12, against the San Diego Wave at 9 p.m. CT at Snapdragon Stadium. The match will be broadcast nationally on ION and simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot. The team then returns to CPKC Stadium the following week to host the Houston Dash at 6:30 p.m. CT.

