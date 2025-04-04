Little Spain in Sandy: Ana Tejada

Making your professional debut in Spanish football's top flight is not for everyone. Most don't make it that far and few can boast that they conquered the summit. Ana Tejada is one of those people but to make matters more interesting, she did it at just 16 years old.

Pressure is an old friend of young Tejada but she embraces it like she has done so throughout her career. Let's learn more about the up-and-coming Royals defender in this final edition of the 'Little Spain in Sandy' miniseries.

Ana's Arduous Adventure

The youngest of the Spanish trio is Ana Tejada at 22 years old. The player originating from Logroño was brought to the club in April, 2024 on a three year deal. Tejada made her professional debut for Dux Logroño in 2017 where she shined, helping promote the team to the first division and becoming the youngest active player in the Liga F at age 16 as previously mentioned. Real Sociedad swooped in and signed her in 2019 where she remained until 2024. Her achievements with the club and Spain's youth teams led to her selection to the Spanish national team in 2022.

Many people dream of being in the position that Ana is in. They might not realize though, the sacrifice that it takes to achieve your dreams. Making difficult adult decisions at such a young age is unorthodox in many circumstances. When making the commitment to settle in Utah, Tejada admits, "It was hard because in Spain I have all of my family, friends from my childhood, and soccer. We thought about it a lot with my parents and my representatives."

She continued, "While it was difficult, it was also easy because everything that presented itself here was a huge opportunity to grow as a footballer and as a person... with courage and looking to the future positively and believing that whatever would happen to me here, whether good or bad, would help me evolve."

There are some key differences between the NWSL and Liga F that Ana noticed since she arrived. The NWSL prides itself on the support that the clubs give to their players. "There's more money to invest in the teams here; it shows in the facilities, the stadiums, the way we travel. Ultimately, that's a plus for the player because you want to come to training and enjoy time with your teammates," Tejada acknowledged.

If you've noticed a well-developed level of maturity for someone who is 22 years old, then you're not the only one. As Ana shares her experiences, she often talks positively about her life and the opportunities that have been presented to her. She even has time to address some that may have doubted her decision to make for the NWSL.

"Up until two years ago, or practically a year ago, the players from Spain, especially, came here to enjoy the final years of their careers, but younger players are increasingly coming who want to learn from top-class players like those from the United States and other internationalities. It's a league that gives you a lot physically because you're constantly running, and you have to think very quickly mentally. You learn a lot, both in training and in matches," she stated.

Tejada remains connected very closely to her Spanish roots. Sharing time with other Spanish players such as Claudia and Nuria allows her to feel more comfortable in-game. In fact, she was particularly eager to re-join forces with Nuria, whom she played with during her time at Real Sociedad. "It makes your job on the pitch much easier. In the first match, the three of us played on the left side. We communicate in Spanish, and it's easier because everything flows more smoothly. I was very happy when Nuria came. I spoke to her before because I had played with her at Real (Sociedad). We have that friendship, and I'm super happy she's here and I can enjoy it," she expressed.

The diversity that URFC has brought to the club puts her in a position of constant learning. Ana understands that she's not in this alone, that other teammates are in a similar position, especially her Spanish colleagues. She confessed,"the more diversity there is, not only in football but also in life, the more you learn. Having more Spanish players makes me feel more comfortable, and among the international players, we support each other a bit because we're far from home and our families."

Soccer isn't everything, but sometimes it's difficult to separate that if you are someone that makes a living off of it. Outside of the sport, Ana has begun to settle in Utah, a place which she will hopefully call home for multiple years to come. "With our lives, it's hard to enjoy the atmosphere outside of football because you also have to consider rest, and days off are also for that. I try to keep a balance between rest and enjoyment. I love coffee and I enjoy going to cafés. I can take my laptop and study or I pass the time drawing."

