Ryan Williams Named to NWSL Best XI for March

April 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage defender Ryan Williams has been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month for March, presented by Amazon Prime, as announced by the league office on Friday.

This is the first monthly honor of Williams' career, although she did earn NWSL Best XI second-team full season honors in 2024. This is the 74th all-time monthly honor for a Courage player with Williams as the 26th different player to earn the honors.

Williams played every minute of the Courage's three matches during the month, leading the league in possession won (25). Williams also attempted a league-best 59 passes ending in the final third as the right back continues to be a key piece of the Courage's ball progression.

Williams also won seven tackles and 16 duels, made two interceptions, 12 clearances, and four blocks, passed at 81.2%, and created four chances.

The Courage return to regular season action on Sunday, April 13, with a road match against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and will be streamed on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

