Briann January Returns to Indiana Fever as Assistant Coach

April 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today that Briann January has been named an assistant coach, joining Stephanie White's staff ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. January, a seven-time WNBA All-Defensive Team honoree, returns to a Fever franchise where she helped lead the team to the 2012 WNBA Championship and currently ranks No. 2 all-time in games played and assists.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Briann January back to Indiana. She is a part of the fabric of the Indiana Fever franchise from her impact as a player and will continue to be as a coach," Fever Head Coach Stephanie White said. "Bri's example of toughness, resilience, work ethic, communication style and basketball IQ will be a great resource for our players, staff and community. She is a winner, a bright young coaching mind and an amazing human being. I am very excited to continue our coaching journey together."

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to come back to the city and the organization that drafted me. This is a place where I got to play and win for a decade of my career. It's my second home," January said. "I'm ready to get to work and hopefully bring another championship to Indiana with this incredible team and staff."

A product of Arizona State University, January was selected by the Fever No. 6 overall in the 2009 WNBA Draft and went on to play nine of her 14 seasons with Indiana. To this day, January remains Top 10 in many of the franchise's all-time records, sitting No. 2 overall in games played (250) and assists (909), No. 3 in steals (285) and free throw percentage (84.7), and No. 4 in total points (2,244), field goals made (721), three pointers made (242) and three point percentage (36.9).

Following her time in Indiana, January also played for the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun before finishing her career with the Seattle Storm. January led the WNBA in percentage beyond the arc in both the 2015 and 2018 seasons, shooting 43.1 percent and 47.0 percent, respectively.

The Spokane, Washington, native was also honored as a WNBA All-Star during the 2014 season.

Following her decorated playing career, January joined the coaching staff at ASU as an assistant for the 2017-18 season and later joined Stephanie White at the Connecticut Sun for the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. Most recently, January served as an assistant coach with the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League for the 2024-25 season.

January joins those previously announced as part of White's support staff including assistant coaches Karima-Christmas Kelly, Austin Kelly and player development coach Keith Porter.

