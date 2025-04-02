Ice Cube's BIG3 League Announces Dates, Arenas for Summer 2025

LOS ANGELES - Today, the BIG3 announced that the league's eighth season will be tipping off in Chicago, IL, at Allstate Arena on June 14, 2025, at 4pm ET live on CBS. Tickets for the first four matchups will be on sale on April 11, 2025, at 10am local time at big3.com/tickets. Tickets for the remaining matchups will be released at a later date. The 10-week season will feature eight all-new teams that will each make a stop in their new home markets in Baltimore, MD, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL. The $1 million win bonus will be awarded to the two finalist teams set to play in the Championship game.

Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - June 14, 2025 - Home of the Chicago Triplets

Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena - June 22, 2025 - Home of the DMV Trilogy

Miami, FL - Kaseya Center - June 29, 2025 - Home of the Miami 305

Boston, MA - TD Garden - July 13, 2025 - Home of the Boston Ball Hogs

Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - July 20, 2025 - Home of the Detroit Amplifiers

Week 6 - To Be Announced

Houston, TX - Toyota Center - August 2, 2025 - Home of the Houston Rig Hands

Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome - August 9, 2025 - Home of the Los Angeles Riot

Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - August 17, 2025 - Home of the Dallas Power

2025 Championship - To Be Announced

"This is the most anticipated BIG3 season yet," said BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube. "Not only are the players competing for the Dr. J trophy, but also for a $1M win bonus. Beyond that, the play is harder, the players are tougher, and the league is more competitive than ever. Our fans have the chance to be part of history every week when each team makes their hometown debut. Everyone knows that the BIG3 isn't just what is done on the court - when we come to town, you know there is music, culture, and community to be had. We can't wait for our fans to meet their teams and experience another summer of the best 3-on-3 basketball starting June 14."

The 2025 Championship dates and location will be announced at a later date. The two winning teams coming out of the Week 9 playoffs will be awarded the $1 million win bonus. This is the first time a performance prize of this size will be offered to BIG3 players in addition to their regular-season salaries.

Full rosters of each team will be announced after the BIG3 combine and draft on May 15, 2025. This season will also be chronicled in the forthcoming BIG3 documentary, which will follow the action of season 8 through to the Championship and delve into the challenges and controversies since the league's founding.

