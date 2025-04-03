Omaha Beef Part Ways With Coaching Staff Members

April 3, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







RALSTON - The Omaha Beef announced today that they have parted ways with head coach Mike Tatum and offensive coordinator James Jerry. Tatum became head coach before the 2024 season, after serving as offensive coordinator in 2023 while Terry joined the Beef coaching staff as offensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season.

Omaha Beef Owner Ricky Bertz expressed appreciation for both Tatum and Terry's contributions over the past several seasons and discussed the difficult decision to make a change. "Coach Tatum and Coach Terry have been a part of a period of obvious unmatched success for our franchise, ¬Â Bertz said. "We are extremely grateful for their contributions. At the end of the day though, while this wasn't an easy decision, I felt a change was necessary. ¬Â

The Beef won the National Arena League championship in 2024 and the Champions Indoor Football championship in 2023. Omaha has started the 2025 regular season 3-0 and are currently on a bye week before traveling to take on the Beaumont Renegades on Sunday April 13th.

The Beef stated that they are working to retool the coaching staff with announcements expected in the next couple of days. "I take these decisions very seriously and know that our fans expect the best in every aspect of our franchise, ¬Â Bertz said. "We will do everything we can to make sure we are the best team in professional indoor football both on and off the field. We will be making additional announcements in the next few days and look forward to the rest of the 2025 season. ¬Â

