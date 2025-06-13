NAL Championship Preview

June 13, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

The Omaha Beef (8-1) make their five straight appearance in a championship game as they travel to Beaumont, Texas on Monday night to take on the expansion Renegades (8-1). Omaha won championships in 2021 (CIF), 2023 (CIF), and 2024 (NAL), and the 8th championship game of the National Arena League will see the Beef face the team that handed them their only loss of the season and ended their 24-game winning streak. In their first matchup in April, Omaha led 31-24 going into the fourth quarter, but we held scoreless in the last quarter as Beaumont scored twice on the way to its 36-31 victory.

The 2025 season saw the Beef suffer their first loss and make a change at head coach, but the winning continues. The loss at Beaumont was the first game for head coach Brandon Negron as he took over for Mike Tatum during the previous bye week. Since that game, the Beef are 6-0 and the offense went from averaging 34 points per game to 55.5 points per game. The offense saw the return of RB Tabyus Taylor, who ranks 5th in the NAL in rushing average (38.2 ypg), 2024 NAL MVP Tommy Armstrong and wide receiver Jordan Barton. Armstrong, who started the Divisional game, has seen action in three games averaging 88.3 passing yards per game and has a passing efficiency of 150.2. The defense leads in scoring defense (24.9 PPG), turnover margin (+11), and ranks second in total defense (156.3 YPG).

Veteran quarterbacks Lorenzo Brown and Armstrong have gone 91 for 160, 1032 yards, 23 touchdowns with three interceptions while running the ball 49 times for 193 yards and five touchdowns. Taylor leads the team in rushing, carrying the ball 55 times for 229 yards and nine touchdowns in six games. Second year wide receiver Korell Koehlmoos leads the team in receptions with 32 (32-291 yds, 4 TD), while Devanaire Conliffe leads the team with receiving yards (19-319 yds, 10 TD). Newly acquired wide receiver Jordan Barton has averaged 16.2 ypg (9-146 yds, 2 TD) in his three games with the Beef. Koehlmoos sits 4th in the NAL in receptions per game (3.6), while Conliffe is 2nd with 53.0 ypg and tied for 7th with 10.0 ppg, while Barton is third averaging 48.7 ypg. The offensive line has had various players contribute, but the main group of Josh Fields, Reggie Patrick, and Olukayode Akinmoladun has permitted only six sacks this season. Rookie kicker Caleb Shudak has made great strides over the season after a rough start. Shudak has hit 29 of 39 extra points after going 1 for 3 on PATs in the opener, has made 4 of 13 field goals, and produced five deuces. He ranks second in field goals percentage (30.8) and fourth in extra point percentage (74.4).

Omaha's defense remains one of the best of the last couple of seasons. They have the NAL's leading tackler in Marcus Gray (8.9 tpg) and Trey Dudley-Giles is leading the NAL with six interceptions. The team is allowing on average 55 yards on the ground and 100 yards through the air. Omaha ranks second in interceptions with 15, fourth in sacks (9), and league best 10.9 first downs per game. The defensive line of Jayshawn Washington (42 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT), Ralph Green (3 tackles), DeAnthony Hall-Steele (23 tackles, .5 sack) with linebackers Rodell Rahmaan (55 tackles, 3 sacks) and Kye Black (29 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT) have helped produce enough pressure that the Beef have forced 15 interceptions and 17 pass breakups. Defensive backfield includes Terrance Jackson (27 tackles, 1 INT), Dudley-Giles (17 tackles, 6 INT), Jonathan Adams (12 tackles, 2 INT), and Gray (71 tackles, 2 INT). They will get help from Chris Perry, Ponce Deleon, and Ralph Turner trying to stop the top scoring offense with leading MVP candidate, quarterback Carl Robinson III.

The Beaumont offensive leads the NAL in scoring (46.6 ppg) and yards (222.6 ypg). Carl Robinson III, a two-time offensive player of the week and NAL Offensive Rookie of the Year, leads the NAL in rushing (68 rushes, 432 yds, 48.0 avg), third in passing 135.3 ypg, second in passing efficiency 113.7. 2nd in total offense (183.3), first in touchdown passes (28), and second in total offense (1650) with 183.3 ypg. The Renegades added two big pieces to their offense with their trades with the Shreveport Rouxgaroux. On May 14th they got running back D'Nerius Antoine and on May 15th, they got receiver Rashad Ridley. Antoine, offensive player of the week 13, has averaged 44 ypg in three games with Beaumont, between Shreveport and Beaumont, he had 71 carries for 320 yards, 14 touchdowns (4th most rushing yards) and 2nd with 12.5 ppg. The teams average a league best 95.8 yards per game rushing and 126.8 yards per game passing. Robinson III has a four headed monster for him to throw to. Vincent Wilkerson (24-338 yds, 9 TD), Zuri Davis (22-351 yds, 11 TD), Joshua Neal (13-97 yds, 2 TD) and Rashad Ridley (15 rec 191 yds, 3 TD between the two teams). Vincent Wilkerson is tied for 9th with 3.0 rebounds per game and ranks 7th with 42.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, Davis is in ninth place with an average of 39.0 yards per game. Kicker Ryan Hibbets, a two-time special teams' player of the week, has connected on 30 of 39 extra point attempts, one of four field goals, and one deuce.

The Renegades defense consists of linemen Metoriah Faoliu (37 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT), Sidney Jones (17 tackles), and JD Griggs (32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 Defensive POW). Linebackers are Kewan Alfred (34 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and Quentin Peeples (25 tackles, 3 sacks) with defensive backs Trey Taylor (40 tackles, 1 INT), Jalen Hicks (31 tackles, 1 Defensive POW), Maleek Jones (30 tackles, 2 INT), Jordus Smith (12 tackles), and Corey Mayfield Jr (3 tackles). Antoine will also play defensively along with Devante Wright and Garret Pemelton. The defense has given up the most first down (152, 16.9 per game), are fifth in Opponent 3rd down rate (38%), and fifth in opponent 4th down rate (46.7%). They are seventh in pass defense giving up 120.9 ypg and seventh in rushing defense allowing 90.8 ypg.

OTHER NOTES:

The two teams have the best fourth-down conversion rate with Beaumont first with 60 percent and Beef second with 59.3 percent.

Beaumont is fifth in the time of possession (28:51) while Omaha is last at 24:41.

Red Zone offense Omaha second at 84.4 percent and Renegades fourth at 78.9 percent, while their red zone defense is rank second (63.4 percent) while the Beef are 8th at 82.8 percent.

The Omaha Beef won the NAL's Best Community Relations award on Friday.

