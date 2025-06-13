2025 All-NAL Offense Team Introduced

BEAUMONT, TX - The National Arena League is proud to announce it's official 2025 All-NAL Offense, a number of players from across the league have been recognized and become members of the 2025 All-NAL Class along with several honorable mention athletes.

2025 All-NAL Offense

QB - Carl Robinson III (Beaumont Renegades)

RB - Drew Prohaska (Sioux City Bandits)

OL - Sterling Clark (Sioux City Badits)

OL - Olukayode Akimoladun (Omaha Beef)

OL - Colby Thomas (Beaumont Renegades)

WR - Kyler Henson (Idaho Horsemen)

WR - Bizzet Woodley (Colorado Spartans)

WR - Vincent Wilkerson (Beaumont Renegades)

Honorable Mentions: QB Gio Sanders (Idaho Horsemen), QB/RB James Summers (Wheeling Miners), OL Faleaoga Russell (Colorado Spartans), WR Tremell Gooden (COL).

As the league concludes it's awards for tonight make sure you check back tomorrow as we have many more awards to announce including the 2025 All-NAL Defense. Fan of Football? Join us Monday as we kick off the biggest game of the year, the 2025 National Arena League Championship Game presented by HARD AF SELTZER. The game is hosted by the (8-1) Beaumont Renegades at the Doggett Ford Arena. They face off against the defending NAL Champion (8-1) Omaha Beef. Ticket are available online at beaumontrenegades.com and shop NAL Championship merchandise at goat-sportsmarketing.com/collections/nal-championship-gear.







