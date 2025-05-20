2025 Hall of Fame Inductees Named

May 20, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The Omaha Beef are pleased to announce the Class of 2025 Hall of Fame inductees. Coach James Kerwin, DB Cortney Grixby, WR/DB Alan Burrell, WR Javon Bell, Rump Roaster Keith Tooker, and Broadcaster/Media member Jim Kelter will all be honored at halftime of Saturday's game. This is the third group to be honored by the Omaha Beef.

2025 Omaha Beef Hall of Fame inductees

James Kerwin - Coach (2009, 2012, 2019)

Coached (2009, IFL) Went 10-4 in regular season lost playoff game, (2012, IFL) Co-Head coach with Andy Yost, went 3-3 in the final six games of the season, (2019, CIF) Went 8-5 in regular season, 0-1 in playoffs.

2nd most wins in Beef History, 21-12 - Sandy Buda (Class of 2023) 44 wins is the Most.

Cortney Grixby - Defensive Back (2009-12, 2014)

In 24 career games - 4 Interceptions, 73 yds, 2 TD, 83 total tackles (50 UA, 33 A), 13 pass breakups, 1 force fumble, 1 reception, 7 yds, scored 44 points, 8 MFG returns, 142 yds, 1 TD, 64 kick returns, 1269 yards, 3 TD's Biggest Game - May 22, 2009 vs Colorado Ice - 6 kick returns for 154 yards, including 56-yard TD

Alan Burrell - Receiver / Defensive Back (2005-06, 2009, 2011-12)

In 25 career games - 31 rushes, 143 yards, 3 TD, 77 receptions, 921 yards, 19 TD's, scored 136 points, 28 kick returns, 562 yards, 1 interception, 10 yds, 6 total tackles.

Javon Bell - Receiver (2008-2010)

In 26 career games -92 receptions, 859 yards, 19 TD's, scored 114 points. Biggest games vs Bloomington Extreme June 7, 2008, caught 7 passes three for touchdowns including 40 yd TD. Oklahoma Flying Aces May 25, 2019, 3 TD receptions.

Pass reception TDs: 7th (19)

Pass reception yards: 10th (859)

Pass receptions: 5th (92)

Keith Tooker - Rump Roaster

Jim Kelter - Broadcast / Media - First radio announcer for the Beef







National Arena League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.