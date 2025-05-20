NAL Recap: Week 11

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League hosted an eventful weekend that hosted unpredictable outcomes that included upsets, narrow escapes and major victories for teams that played this week. See full recap below and this week's players of the week.

Week 11 Recap:

Colorado Spartans 68 - 20 Idaho Horsemen

The Mountain West showdown between the Spartans and Horsemen kicked off Saturday night. Spartans came out strong on offense and defense putting up 13 points and holding the Horsemen scoreless. Into the second quarter Idaho struck back but failed to score the point after attempt while Spartans Quarterback Andre Sale and his offense kept the foot on the pedal going into halftime 40-6. The Horsemen's best quarter came in the fourth but it was too little too late for a come back. Spartans dominated this one 68 to 20. Spartans advance to 6-2 and rank second in the National Division. Idaho falls to 3-5 alongside Sioux City (3-5).

Sioux City Bandits 20 - 28 Wheeling Miners

The Wheeling Miners snapped a two game losing streak Saturday night in a thrilling game in West Virginia against the Sioux City Bandits. It was the first time in NAL history these two teams met. After a defensive slug fest in the first quarter the game was scoreless. The home team Miners sparked in second quarter entering the locker room at halftime 15-6. Sioux City refused to go down easy as the Bandits offense kept the game close fielding two quarters backs through the game who combined for two passing touchdowns and 54 yards rushing. The Wheeling Miners new quarterback James Summers showcased his athleticism leading the Miners in all rushing categories with 19 rushes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't the Miners highest scoring game but enough to squeeze out a win against a tough Bandits opponent. Miners climb to 3-5 overall.

Columbus Lions 40 - 37 Beaumont Renegades

The Lions did not let the long trip to Texas stop them from Roaring against the Renegades, in perhaps their best performance of the season Columbus had a powerful performance in this action packed game delivering the Beaumont Renegades their first NAL loss. It was the second quarter that got out of hand for Beaumont as the Lions put up an impressive 20 points from there the Renegades battled to come back getting within three points of what would have been the Renegades third escape for victory however, the Lions did not let up adding eight points in the fourth quarter answered by a scoreless fourth quarter for Beaumont sealing the deal for the Columbus Lions victory, shaking up the National Arena League with the playoffs looming. The win elevates the Columbus Lions to 4-3 directly below the 6-1 Beaumont Renegades in the American Standings.

Shreveport Rouxgaroux 38 - 38 Dallas Falcons Forfeit

As if the weekend could have been more intriguing the non-league opponent Dallas Falcons put on a show in Shreveport the Rouxgaroux battle this tough Falcons teams. Tying the game just before the end of regulation a bench clearing brawl led to multiple players getting ejected. Following the ejection the Falcons did not have enough active players to field the game into overtime resulting in a forfeit victory for the Shreveport Rouxgaroux. Shreveport becomes 3-4 and still in the race for the playoffs.

Week 10 Players of the Week:

Offensive: Andre Sale (QB) Colorado Spartans

His first offensive player of the week honor was well earned, helping his team to highest scoring game in the NAL this week Sale propelled Colorado 13 completions for 183 yards and six passing touchdowns.

Defensive: Cornel Jones (LB) Wheeling Miners

In a close game, the stars sometimes make the difference the same can be said about Wheeling Linebacker Cornel Jones who not only make key plays that lead to the win but overall had a great game racking up five tackles and one crucial pick six.

Special Teams: Luis Ferraria (K) Colorado Spartans

Adding to his 2025 accolades, Ferraria stood out again this week with a season high six PATs made against the Idaho Horsemen.

