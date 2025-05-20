Beef / Rouxgaroux Preview

May 20, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The playoff bound Omaha Beef (6-1, 4-0) close the regular season home slate this Saturday when they host the Shreveport Rouxgaroux at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Beef, the current top team in the National Conference, used the running game and a ball hawking defense to defeat American Conference Shreveport 41-18 back on March 8th in Louisiana. The Beef ran the ball 24 times for 66 yards and four touchdowns as the defense picked off three passes. Currently the Rouxgaroux are 4-4 after they received a forfeit win when the Carolina Cobras folded in late April, and forfeit win after the Dallas Falcons didn't have enough plays to finish the game on Saturday, and a non-NAL win vs the Lewisville Savage.

In their last game Omaha defeated the Sioux City Bandits 55-42 at the Tyson Events center as Lorenzo Brown threw for 200 yards and the defense had a pick six. Shreveport lost 40-20 to the Columbus Lions on May 10th. The Rouxgaroux rushed the ball 30 times for 108 yards but could not find a passing game and the defense could not contain Lions quarterback Vincent Espinoza from finding receiver Tremell Gooden for five touchdowns. On Saturday Shreveport hosted the Dallas Falcons and with 22 seconds to play scored a touchdown and two-point extra rush to tie the game up at 38. After the kickoff the Falcons had 11 seconds and threw a pass into the endzone where the Rouxgaroux picked it off with one second remaining. Shreveport, who lost their quarterback earlier, ran the ball on the final play only to be stopped short. After the play, fights broke out and multiple players were ejected and the Dallas coaches decided to forfeit the game due to the number of players still able to play and not play the overtime period.

Tabyus Taylor has averaged 28 rushing yards per game since joining Omaha three games ago. Omaha is averaging 53.4 yards per game this season while the passing game is averaging 92.7 yards per game. Quarterback Brown is getting comfortable with the passing game as the season has progressed as shown with getting a season high in yardage (200) and touchdowns (4) vs the Bandits. The offensive line continues to provide Brown with time to throw as they have given up only 4 sacks on the season. Korell Kohlmoos (23-191, 2 TD) and Devanaire Conliffe (10-192, 4 TD) led the wideouts in receptions and receiving yards, while Brentley Allen (4-42) and Trae Fields-Jackson help fill the third receiver position.

On the defensive side of the ball Omaha is ranked first in scoring defense at only 21.3 points per game. League leading tackler Marcus Gray (9.7 tpg) leads eight players who have double digit tackles. The Beef defense is 5th in rushing yards allowed (60.4 ypg) and second in pass defense (82.3 ypg). They have forced 16 turnovers. (4 fumbles and 16 interceptions) Six players have at least one interception led by Trey Dudley-Giles who has a league leading six. Rodell Rahmaan (32 tackles, 1 sack), Jayshawn Washington (27 tackles, 2 sacks), recent signee Ralph Green (2 tackles) and Kye Black (19 tackles, 2 sacks) man the front four. Dudley-Giles (10 tackles, 6 INT), Gray (58 tackles, 2 INT), Terrance Jackson (20 tackles), and Jonathan Adams (4 tackles, 1 INT) control the defensive backfield for the Beef.

Last Thursday the Rouxgaroux traded their offensive and defensive leader D'Nerius Antoine to the Beaumont Renegades, this week they traded WR Rashad Ridley as well to Beaumont. Antoine played running back, quarterback, receiver as well as linebacker and defensive back. He was averaging 37.6 yards per game on the ground, gaining 188 yards on 46 carries with scoring eight touchdowns. Antoine had also rushed for five two-point extra points while scoring 58 points in the season. He had 325 all-purpose yards averaging 65 ypg, while on defense he led the team with 26 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups, and three quarterback hurries.

Shreveport offense is on their third starting quarterback of the season, former Beef player Joshua Hollins who was traded to them on May 5th. Hollins went 7 for 11 with 78 yards and two interceptions, also gained 62 rushing yards vs Columbus. Kavon Samuels is second on the team with 30 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Veteran Tyron Laughinghouse (12-104 yds) leads the receiving crew.

Shreveport defense front consists of Rashaud Powell (13 tackles, 1 sack, 4.5 TFL), David Calderon (13 tackles) and Jeff Luc (12 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 TFL). The second ranked total defense, giving up 140.8 ypg, has defensive backs Joe Powell, Anthony Lamar Dixon, Zach Hannibel, and Davonte Brown ranked fifth in pass defense (100.7 ypg).

Omaha will travel to Colorado next week while Shreveport will host the undefeated Beaumont to close out the regular season. The Beef/Spartans game might be for the home field in the following week's playoff game depending on this week's games.

OTHER NOTES:

Hall of Fame Game - Will induct six new members into the Omaha Beef Hall of Fame.

Hero's Night - The Beef will recognize and celebrate all the Heros that keep us all safe and healthy. The worn game jersey will be auctioned off after the game with the proceeds going to the Veterans Homeless Food panty of Ralston and the Nebraska Warriors.

Tickets are on sale, you can buy them by visiting the arena box office or online at Omaha Beef Football | Liberty First Credit Union Arena

The coaching show takes place on Monday from 6-7pm at Let It Fly Sport Bar, located at 1080 Capital Ave, Omaha.

A watch party for away games will take place at Hurrdat Sports Bar, located at 12744 Westport Pkwy. There will be a prize board, giveaway items, along with great food and drinks!!!

The annual Omaha Beef Junior Dance Camp returns for May 24th, register your participant for just $30.00. Each camp participant receives a ticket to the game, a two-hour dance clinic followed by a pizza party with other participants, an exclusive dance clinic shirt, plus an on-field performance at halftime!!! You can also purchase additional tickets through the QR code for family and friends. Register today!!!

Any questions call the Beef office at 402.346.2333.







