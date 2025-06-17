Beaumont Takes Championship Game 37-29

June 17, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha went into Beaumont, Texas on Monday night looking for revenge and their third straight championship as it was Beaumont that ended the Beef's 24-game winning streak on April 13 and gave the Beef their only loss of the season. However, it was the Renegades that controlled the game, and its defense got stops on 4 of the Beef's nine offensive drives. Beaumont won the time possession battle 41:25 to 18:35, the turnover battle, and quarterback Carl Robinson III accounted for four touchdowns as the Renegades won 37-29 to win the National Arena League Championship in their first season.

Beaumont received the opening kickoff, and it took them five plays to score the first points of the game as D'Nerius Antoine finished the drive with a one-yard drive, Ryan Hibbets missed the extra point try and it was 6-0 Renegades. Omaha needed only two plays to tie the game as Tommy Armstrong took it 30 yards to the house, but Caleb Shudak missed his extra point, and it was tied at 6 with 9:47 in the first quarter. The Renegades used a nine-play drive to regain the lead as League MVP Carl Robinson III scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter then Beaumont's defense got the first big stop of the game as they stopped the Beef on the first play of the second quarter. Three plays later Robinson III hit Vincent Wilkerson with a 14-yard touchdown pass and with the Hibbets PAT it was a 14-point lead.

Omaha used a great individual effort by Tabyus Taylor as he managed to avoid multiple defenders to score from the one and it was back to a seven-point game with 9:04 remaining in the quarter. Taylor only carried the ball five times for the game and gained only five yards. As a team Omaha only carried the ball ten times and Armstrong carried the ball the other five times for a total of 34 yards.

Robinson III scored his second rushing touchdown, a 12-yard scramble, with 3:33 remaining in the first half as the lead was back to 14. Then the Renegades defense got their second defense stop with 49 seconds remaining and had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Hibbets as time expired for the first half with Beaumont leading 30-13. Robinson III finished the game with 14 carries for 68 yards and Antoine added 16 carries for 37 yards. Robinson III finished 12 of 21 for 116 yards hitting Joshua Neal (3-39 yds), Zuri Davis (3-33 yds), Vincent Wilkerson (3-27 yds 1 TD), and Jerrime Neal all three times (3-17 yds).

Omaha got the ball first in the second half, but Armstrong could not connect with any of his receivers and Beaumont took over at the Omaha 20. On fourth down Robinson III ran 12 yards for his third touchdown and it was now a 24-point lead. Omaha got their first turnover when Robinson III fumbled when Ponce Deleon and Jayshawn Washington hit him, but Armstrong was picked off by Jalen Hicks a couple of plays later and Beaumont went into the fourth quarter with a three-score lead. Armstong finished the game nine of 24 for 142 yards with one interception and one touchdown. Devanaire Conliffe (3-45 yds) and Taylor (3-44, 1 TD) each had three catches while Jamon Langford caught two balls for 34 yards while Jordan Barton caught one for 19 yards.

The Beef defense got its second defense stop in a row and Armstrong hit Taylor with a 10-yard pass after Trey Dudley-Giles returned a missed field goal 31 yards to the Renegades 14. Omaha converted the two point try when Armstrong hit Barton and it was 37-21 with 11:40 remaining. The Beef defense got their third straight stop when Jayshawn Washington sacked Robinson III with 1:35 remaining and Armstrong ran it in from the 1 and another two point conversion pass with Barton and it was 37-29 with 32 seconds left. The Renegades were then able to run the clock down and Beaumont's Corey Mayfield, NAL Coach of the Year, had his team finish 10-1 and claim their first Championship.

Rodell Rahmaan the was leading tackler with nine. He also picked up a sack and two tackle for losses. Ponce Deleon had eight tackles and two pass breakups, linebacker Kye Black added seven tackles and a fumble recovery and Marcus Gray and Jonathan Adams added six tackles each. Beaumont defense was led by Trey Taylor's six tackles, one forced fumble and two breakups. Jalen Hicks made two tackles as well as grabbing a fumble recovery and interception.

Omaha is now 3 for 7 in championship games and 1 for 4 on the championship road games.

