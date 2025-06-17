Beaumont Renegades Take Down Defending Champs 37-29

BEAUMONT, TX - The National Arena League's biggest game of the year kicked off last night as the American Division Champion Beaumont Renegades (8-1) took on the National Division Champion Omaha Beef (8-1) the Omaha Beef entered the game the reigning NAL Champion after their 2024 Championship Victory of the Sioux City Bandits. This game would be decided down in Texas with a big showdown between the 2024 NAL Coach of the year Brandon Negron (Omaha Beef) and the recently named 2025 NAL Coach of the year Corey Mayfield (Beaumont Renegades) the league's top football minds would go head to head for four quarters with some of the NAL's top talent on the field.

The first quarter was claimed by Beaumont who were defending their home turf in a close 13-6 lead. Beaumont would also go into the locker room at halftime with the lead 30-13 with some distance to potentially break the game open in the second half. Despite a slow 3rd quarter for the defending champs who went scoreless in the 3rd Omaha had their best action in the 4th quarter, poised for a come back the Beef shut out the Renegades in the fourth quarter and piled on 16 points to close in on Beaumont's lead 37-29. Coach Negron and the Beef were in striking range of tying the game as long as they could manage a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion. However the Beaumont Renegades defense held Omaha to 29 points and an expiring clock killed that plan from coming to life naming the Beaumont Renegades in their inaugural season 2025 National Arena League Champions!

Key Factors: 2025 NAL Championship Game MVP, QB Carl Robinson III

After a phenomenal first season in the NAL Carl Robinson did not disappoint when it mattered most throwing 12 passes for 116 yards, one passing touchdown and he pulled off a hat trick with three rushing touchdowns to keep the Renegades ahead with Omaha's hard fighting offense behind them.

Key Factors: Defensive Pressure

Omaha brought veteran experience with the former 2024 MVP and 2024 NAL Champion quarterback Tommy Armstrong, there was no rookie presence when Omaha dropped back to passes but even veterans can struggle under pressure and that is exactly what the Renegades did, despite not landing a sack on Armstrong, Tommy was under pressure throughout the game throwing 15 incomplete passes, looking back at his 2024 championship the experienced veteran quarterback only threw three incompletions going 12 for 15 on the night. Last night Beaumont constructed a different narrative, the Renegades relentless defense managed to snag an interception by way of defensive back Jalen Hicks. Hick's was joined by another top defensive performer the championship team leader in tackles defensive back Trey Taylor who landed five tackles and a forced fumble.

Top Performers: Omaha Beef

The game would not have been exciting to watch if it wasn't for the hard hitting, action packed play from the Omaha Beef who continued to strike all the way to the final whistle. Defensive lineman Rodell Rahmaan left it all on the line racking up six tackles and one of the games two sacks on the night. Veteran defensive back Ponce Deleon put his mark on this game with seven tackles and two pass breakups leading the team in both categories.

