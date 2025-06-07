Beef Advance to Championship With 71-54 Win

Last week Omaha went to Colorado and won 35-34 when Caleb Shudak kicked a deuce to win the National Division and the right host the NAL Semi-Final and National Division Champion at Liberty First Credit Union Saturday. This Saturday's game was another back-and-forth matchup until the Beef defense made the first defense stop of the game with 8:31 remaining and went on to win 71-54 over the Spartans. Omaha will travel to Beaumont Texas next Monday to take on the Renegades for the National Arena League Championship.

Tommy Armstrong led Omaha's offense connecting on 12 of 14 passes for 178 yards and six touchdowns while gaining 74 yards on 8 carries and one touchdown as the Beef won the total offensive battle 296 to 280 yards while running 19 less plays. The biggest play of the game came with under nine minutes remaining when Colorado faced fourth and four at the Omaha ten yardline. The Spartans had gone 4 for 4 previously on fourth down scoring three touchdowns, however this time the Sale missed an open Steven Newbold, and the Beef went on to score again to take a 52-40 lead.

The Spartans got the ball first and drove down the field in nine plays as Alexis Rosario rushed from one yard out and with Luis Ferraria extra point, Colorado lead 7-0.

Omaha responded with a five-play drive that saw Jordan Barton catch a Tommy Armstrong 14-yard pass, but Shudak kick was wide right, and the Spartans still had a one-point lead 7-6. Barton ended the night with four receptions for 59 yards.

Colorado got the first points in the second quarter as Bizzet Woodley ended a seven-play drive by catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from Andre Sale to increase the lead to 7.

David Ross caught a short pass and turned it into a 23-yard touchdown to make a one-point game, only to see Bizzet Woodley grab a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sale and it was 20-12 Colorado with 7:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Armstrong needed only one play as he hit Devanaire Conliffe with a 37-yard strike, but the two-point conversion failed, and it was a 20-18 Colorado lead. Not to be outdone Sale hit Steven Newbold Jr with a 32-yard bomb to make the lead 8. Omaha finished the first half with another score as Conliffe caught a two-yard pass and again the two-point try failed and it was 26-24 Colorado at half.

Terrance Jackson got the third quarter started with a great return plus a Spartans penalty gave the ball to the Beef at the Colorado 11 yardline. One play later Conliffe had his third touchdown catch of the game. Conliffe three catches all went for touchdowns, and he had 50 receiving yards.

Woodley then matched Conliffe with his third touchdown of the night when he gave Colorado the lead again at 9:19 remaining in the third quarter when he caught a nine-yard touchdown. Woodley had seven receptions for 59 yards on the night.

Then about three minutes later Tabyus Taylor put Omaha back on top with a nine-yard touchdown run. The Spartans went back up two when Newbold Jr ran the ball in from the one yardline with:30 left in the quarter.

Omaha retook the lead when Armstrong hit Korell Kohlmoos on a 25-yard pass and Shudak extra point gave the Beef a five-point lead 45-40. That is when the Beef defense got its first stop on the night which led Taylor second touchdown run to make the lead 12. Colorado needed only three plays as Sale hit Greg Dent with a 41-yard bomb, and it was back to a six-point game.

Armstrong pushed the lead back to 13 when after a play fake he took it 41-yards to the house, then Jackson grabbed an interception and returned it 33 yards to make it 65-46 with 43 seconds remaining.

Colorado's Newbold Jr (six receptions for 87 yards) caught his second touchdown from Sale with 12 seconds remaining, but Omaha recovered the on-side kick. The Beef attempt was stopped for a loss on the first play, so the clock stopped then Taylor ran the ball in for his third touchdown as time expired. Taylor carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards.

Andre Sale went 25 for 45 for 251 yards and six touchdowns for the Spartans as their defensive was led by Easias Gandy 11 tackles. Omaha defense was led by Rodell Rahmaan six tackles.

OTHER NOTES:

Omaha looks to seek revenge on its only loss in the last three years as they return to Texas.

2025 Omaha Beef Schedule (9-1, 5-0)

Colorado Omaha

March 8, 7pm CT @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux W41-18 First downs 20 21

March 15, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans W33-12 Rushing Yds 29 130

March 29, 6:30pm CT Vs Idaho Horsemen W 28-24 Pasing Yds 251 166

April 13, 6pm CT @ Beaumont Renegades L 31-36 Total offense 55 - 280 36 - 296

April 19, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits W 24-17 Third Down 6 / 12 4 / 4

May 3, 6:30pm CT Vs Dallas Falcons W 70-0 Fourth Down 4 / 5 0 / 0

May 10, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits W 55-42 Sacks 1 / 12 0 / 0

May 24, 6:30pm CT Vs Shreveport Rouxgaroux W 47-12 Pts off Turnovers 0 6

May 31, 8pm CT @ Colorado Spartans W 35-34 Penalties 11 / 94 5 / 41

June 7, 6:30pm CT Colorado Spartans (Divisional) W 71-54 Time of Possession 35:13 24:47

June 16, TBA CT @ Beaumont Renegades

(NAL Championship) Beef Season Stats

Beef All-Time records vs. (As of 6/8/25)

Overall record Regular Season Post-Season Home Away

Sioux City Bandits 31-24 26-24 5-0 17-11 14-13

Oklahoma Fly Aces 4-0 4-0 0-0 3-0 1-0

Carolina Cobras 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0

Colorado Spartans 5-0 4-0 1-0 3-0 2-0

Idaho Horsemen 2-0 2-0 0-0 2-0 0-0

Shreveport Rouxgaroux 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Beaumont Renegades 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1







