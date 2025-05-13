Brown and Shudak Win POW Awards in Win over Bandits

This past Saturday the Omaha Beef went to Sioux City and defeated the Bandits for the eighth straight time with a 55-42 victory. For his part Lorenzo Brown was named Week 10 Offensive Player of the Week. Brown went 12 for 18 for 200 yards and threw four touchdowns. Brown has completed 56.2% of his passes this season going 59 for 105, throwing for 398 yards and 11 touchdowns and only one interception. He has also rushed 36 times for 82 yards and four touchdowns. Brown ranks 5th in the NAL in total offense, 4th in passing yards per game, and 3rd in passer rating with a 94.9 efficacy.

Caleb Shudak hit two 22-yard field goals and was a perfect 7 for 7 on extra-point kicks. Shudak has converted 19 of his 24 PAT tries and has scored 32 points this season. Shudak ranks 2nd in point scored kicking and second in PAT kicking percentage (79.2%).

Omaha is off this week before returning to Liberty First Credit Union Arena on May 24 to take on the Shreveport Rouxgaroux.







