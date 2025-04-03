RedBlacks Extend Bob Dyce Through 2026

April 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - After leading the Ottawa REDBLACKS back to the CFL Playoffs with a franchise-best home record last season, Head Coach Bob Dyce has signed an extension with the team, keeping him in the nation's capital through the 2026 season.

"Coach Dyce has demonstrated the ability to get the best out of our players on a daily basis. His leadership sets the standard, and provides a blueprint to who we want to be as a team both on and off the field," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "I am thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our partnership in leading our organization to more success and greater achievements."

Dyce, 59, helped the REDBLACKS engineer their best home record in franchise history in 2024, going 7-1-1 at TD Place. It was part of a 9-8-1 season where Ottawa found their way back to the postseason for the first time in six years.

"I eagerly look forward to continuing the growth our team saw last season, as we work toward achieving our ultimate goal. We have a great group of players, coaches, and staff, along with tremendous support from Shawn and our ownership group, and are all working daily towards bringing the Grey Cup back to Ottawa," said Dyce. "Holding this position is something I never take for granted, and I express my sincere gratitude to all of them for their unwavering belief in what we are building together."

A native of Winnipeg, Dyce enters his third season as the REDBLACKS Head Coach. He arrived in the nation's capital in 2016 as Special Teams Coordinator, and helped the club to their first Grey Cup championship that season. Dyce broke into the CFL coaching ranks in 2003 as Receivers Coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and his resumé includes seven years with the team (2003-09), six years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2010-15) as Passing Game Coordinator/Receivers Coach, Offensive Coordinator, and Special Teams Coordinator, as well as a stretch in 2015 as the team's interim Head Coach. Dyce won his first Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013.

