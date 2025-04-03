Equipping the Heartland: Roughrider Foundation Investing $1.8M in Saskatchewan Amateur Football

April 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is proudly committed to its three community pillars: Education, Health, and Amateur Football. With these commitments at its core, the Foundation is excited to announce a landmark investment of $1.8 million to support football programs across Saskatchewan.

As part of this investment, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation, in partnership with Football Saskatchewan, will distribute 1,000 brand-new helmets to more than 125 football teams throughout Saskatchewan spanning from small-town six-man football to large city high school programs. These equipment upgrades are made possible thanks to the remarkable support from Rider Nation and the tremendous success of last year's ISC-sponsored 50/50 draws.

"This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to amateur football and ensuring that these young athletes have access to quality equipment," said Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Executive Director Cindy Fuchs. "We are incredibly grateful to ISC for their ongoing support and partnership through the 50/50 draws, making initiatives like this possible. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Football Saskatchewan for their continued support and collaboration."

"This initiative is a game-changer for amateur football in Saskatchewan," said Jeff Yausie, CEO of Football Saskatchewan. "The support provided by the Roughrider Foundation will significantly enhance our programs, enabling athletes and coaches to thrive and grow within the sport we love."

This announcement is just the first of several announcements regarding the Foundation's investment in amateur football. In addition to today's exciting developments, the Roughrider Foundation recently provided a significant investment into the University of Regina Rams Football program, underscoring the Foundation's ongoing support and commitment to football excellence in Saskatchewan. The delivery of the new helmets is coming soon, and updates on their distribution will be shared via the Foundation's social media channels.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.