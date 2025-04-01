Viva Las Vegas: 2025 PVF Championship Location Announced

April 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, will cap off its 2025 season with the PVF Championship in Las Vegas. The three postseason matches will take place at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev., home of the Vegas Thrill, with semifinal matches on Friday, May 9 and the Championship "Match for a Million" on Sunday, May 11.

The "Match for A Million" offers the most lucrative prize in American volleyball. The winning team earns a one million dollar bonus to be distributed among its roster players. Two semifinal matches will precede the title match on Friday evening. All three matches will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network, continuing PVF's mission to bring unmatched visibility to its athletes and fans.

"Las Vegas is a destination city and the destination each PVF team fights to reach at the end of our extremely competitive season," touted Jen Spicher, Pro Volleyball Federation CEO. "We've built the most competitive league in the sport, and this championship is the culmination of an incredible season. We are thrilled to give our fans and followers a great reason to travel there to watch our top teams in person as they compete for a million dollars. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to PVF, Vegas is the place to be."

Lee's Family Forum is a 5,567-seat state-of-the-art arena designed for high-energy competition. Opened in 2022, the venue blends modern amenities with a versatile layout, providing a premium experience for fans and athletes alike. Just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, it's the perfect setting for the PVF's marquee moment. Tickets to the championship match will be available soon via ProVolleyball.com and the Lee's Family Forum box office.

"Lee's Family Forum has loved being Henderson's home for professional volleyball, and we are thrilled to host the Pro Volleyball Federation's second championship," said Paul Shlisky, SVP & GM of Lee's Family Forum. "Our arena is no stranger to high-intensity, action-packed events, and we can't wait to welcome the league's top teams and passionate fans for an unforgettable championship atmosphere."

"As the proud home of the Vegas Thrill and one of the inaugural cities in Pro Volleyball Federation, we're excited to welcome back elite athletes and passionate volleyball fans from across the country for an unforgettable championship weekend in a city built for world-class events," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

PVF action continues this weekend with three matches on tap Saturday, including a national broadcast on CBS Sports Network (Vegas at Grand Rapids).

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.