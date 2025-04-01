Vegas Thrill Bolsters Roster with the Acquisition of International Star Adora Anae

April 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Thrill have announced the acquisition of PVF All-Star outside hitter, Adora Anae, to the active roster. Anae, a 6'2 outside hitter from Laie, Hawaii, comes to Vegas after a season and a half playing for the Orlando Valkyries.

Anae has competed at the highest levels of professional volleyball, with stints on elite teams around the world. Her journey includes playing for Hwaseong IBK Altos (South Korea), Bolu Bld (Turkey), Criollas de Caguas (Puerto Rico), SC Prometey (Ukraine) and Greece's powerhouse Panathinaikos. She played a pivotal role in securing championships for Criollas de Caguas in 2021 and Panathinaikos in 2023. She also competed with the USA National Team at the 2018 Pan America Volleyball Cup.

Before making her mark in the professional ranks, Anae was a standout at the University of Utah, rewriting program history. She became Utah's first-ever player named to the 1st-Team Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and set the school's single-season kills record with 501 kills. Her collegiate accolades include a historic back-to-back selection to the 1st-Team AVCA All-America list-the first Utah player to achieve this honor. She was also named 1st-Team All-Pac-12, 2nd-Team AVCA All-America and 1st-Team AVCA All-Pacific South Region.

With Anae's addition, the Vegas Thrill will try to make a final push toward the final four PVF Championship Playoffs that will be hosted in Las Vegas at Lee's Family Forum. For more information on schedule, roster, and more visit www.vegasthrill.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.