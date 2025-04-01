Omaha's Valentín-Anderson Takes Home PVF Weekly Honors

April 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson registered 80 assists in two matches and turned in her second 40-assist/20-dig match of the 2025 campaign to earn Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

The Puerto Rico Olympian was a force on both ends of the court this past weekend for the Supernovas, guiding Omaha to back-to-back wins and solidifying their position atop the PVF standings.

On Friday, Valentín-Anderson dished out 39 assists (13.0 A/S) and six digs in a sweep of Vegas as the Supernovas offense hit a season-high .352, which also marked the second-highest hitting percentage in franchise history. Valentín-Anderson put on a two-way clinic on Sunday in the four-set win over Grand Rapids with 41 assists and 20 digs.

It was her second 40-assist, 20-dig performance of the year - the first came on January 19 versus San Diego (44 assists, 21 digs) - making her one of just two PVF players to post that stat line multiple times this season.

Valentin-Anderson will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl. The award is part of PVF's partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

Valentín-Anderson becomes the second Supernovas player this season to earn PVF weekly honors, joining rookie opposite Emily Londot. It's also her second time receiving the award, with her previous win coming in 2024. Overall, Omaha players have claimed PVF Player of the Week recognition six times in franchise history.

Valentin-Anderson and the Supernovas return to action in week 13 on Saturday, April 5 when they host the Orlando Valkyries in a battle of two of the top teams in the league. First serve at the CHI Health Center is set for 6 p.m. CDT.

Nebraska Public Media will broadcast the match statewide and can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network. The match will also stream live on VBTV.

