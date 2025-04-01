Rise Sign Former Iowa State Standout Eleanor Holthaus

Outside hitter/opposite hitter Eleanor Holthaus with Iowa State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Monday signed outside hitter/opposite hitter Eleanor Holthaus to the team's practice squad. A native of Richmond, Minnesota, Holthaus joins the Rise following a distinguished collegiate career at Iowa State University and three seasons playing professionally overseas.

Holthaus began her pro career in 2022, playing for Leonas de Ponce in Puerto Rico, where she spent the 2022-23 season alongside current Rise libero Valeria León. She then joined VfB Suhl LOTTO Thüringen in Germany for the 2023-24 season, followed by another stint abroad with SC Potsdam in 2024-25.

Holthaus had an exceptional five-year career at Iowa State (2018-2022). She was a four-time All-Big 12 First Team selection, becoming the first player in the program's history to achieve the honor four times. Holthaus also received AVCA Honorable Mention recognition in 2022 and finished her career with 1,516 kills, ranking fifth all time at Iowa State. During her senior season, she led the Cyclones with 25 double-figure kill matches and a career-high 398 kills (.231 hitting percentage). Iowa State made the NCAA Tournament three times during her tenure.

Before her collegiate career, Holthaus played at Rocori High School in Minnesota, where she was a finalist for the 2017 Ms. Baden Award, presented to the state's top high school volleyball player. Holthaus ended her prep career with 1,500 kills, 1,264 assists, 851 digs, 154 service aces, and 95 blocks. She also excelled in basketball, track and field, and played club volleyball for Mizuno Northern Lights.

The Rise are back in action this Saturday, April 5, at home against the Vegas Thrill. The opening serve is at 7 p.m., with the match being televised on CBS Sports Network.

