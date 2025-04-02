Stewart Johnston Appointed 15th Commissioner of the Canadian Football League

Canadian Football League Commissioner Stewart Johnston

TORONTO - Stewart Johnston has spent his entire professional career connecting viewers with the news, sports and entertainment that they love. On countless occasions, he has given Canadians from coast to coast to coast a reason to stand and cheer for their heroes. The longtime Bell Media executive will now focus that wealth of insight and experience on building his vision for the Canadian Football League (CFL) as its 15th Commissioner.

"I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured by this incredible opportunity," said Commissioner Johnston. "Long before I worked with TSN and RDS to broadcast the CFL, I was a fan. Growing up, I sat with family and friends, watching the legends of the game. I've loved working closely with this league, getting to know its stars and being a part of the most unforgettable celebration in Canadian sports - Grey Cup Week. To think that I will present that iconic trophy to this year's winners in Winnipeg this November is a dream come true."

Johnston was born in Toronto and grew up in Ottawa. He graduated from Queen's University with a business degree. In 1997, his passion for sports led him to the doors of TSN. Over the next two-and-a-half decades, he rose through the ranks of Canada's Sports Leader to President, growing the company into the sports media juggernaut it is today. A football fanatic, he has a deep understanding of the tremendous fandom that flows throughout the Canadian sporting community.

Johnston is a seasoned and successful sports rights negotiator with intimate knowledge of content distribution strategies and key relationships across major distribution partners. His experience includes leadership of a national advertising sales team with over 1,000 employees. He revolutionized the process of media buying by combining industry-leading data with the massive reach of Bell Media's platforms.

As Senior Vice-President, Content and Sales at Bell Media, Johnston translated more than 25 years of knowledge gained in every facet of the sporting landscape into content development across all English- and French-language video, audio and digital platforms for Bell Media's extensive range of assets, including Canada's No. 1 broadcast network, CTV; the largest-Canadian-owned video streaming service, Crave; as well as TSN and RDS, Noovo, Bell Media Studios and iHeartRadio Canada.

"We're thrilled to welcome Stewart as our next Commissioner," said Scott Banda, Chair of the CFL Board of Governors. "What he has built at Bell Media is nothing short of remarkable. His in-depth familiarity with sports business in Canada and his lengthy history of success in the media industry and as an executive, made him the ideal candidate for Commissioner."

As Banda and the Board look ahead to the future of the league, they also recognize the hard work and contributions of the 14th Commissioner of the CFL, Randy Ambrosie, who will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the league office until Johnston officially takes on the role beginning April 24.

"On behalf of the Canadian football community, I'd like to extend our gratitude to Randy," said Banda. "Over the past seven-and-a-half years, he laid an extremely solid foundation for our game and league. It is on that bedrock that we now entrust Stewart with the task of taking the CFL to new heights."

Looking ahead, Johnston sees unlimited possibilities to honour the league's past, while setting the stage for the next generation of fans and players.

"It's been wonderful to see how far the league has come, with special thanks to Randy's stewardship," added the new Commissioner. "But it's the future that excites me. It's what's to come that inspires me. As we look ahead, our mission is clear: to grow the game of football, to enhance the entertainment experience for our fans, and to ensure the sustainability and success of our league for generations to come."

Johnston will be formally introduced as the 15th Commissioner of the CFL at a media conference later this month.

The league will welcome the next wave of Canadian talent at the CFL Draft on April 29. Training camps will open on May 11 before the preseason gets underway on May 19. The season kicks off June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

